Ask HN: How to start a headless process and logout, continues?

The ultimate thing I'm working on is scraping and storing into database/display into a web application. This is a personal project, I just want something that runs and when I get home I have new things to look at sort of thing. I can do this from the perspective of a timed event with a web page open using JavaScript/AJAX and PHP/MYSQL. I'll keep the PHP/MYSQL part. I tried to work with CRON but it didn't work out well. I recently bought a raspberry pi zero and setup a socket-server so to speak with a usb wifi adapter. So I want to be able to plug that into a wall, and then ssh into it to start a process, then that runs on its own. I'm just not sure what I'm looking for here, where I can have something trigger PHP but the process won't end when I log out of SSH. I've primarily (pretty much only) used a LAMP setup and haven't done anything server side that involves processes. Usually everything is triggered by a client-facing thing. Whether it's asynchronous loading or a get/post. Not something that runs on its own outside of /var/www/html (public) I did come across CGI maybe that's what I'm looking for. I've also seen that you can communicate with a MYSQL library with C++ I think last time I looked. It's just that I'm used to using the PHP htmlsimpledom scraper. I've been listening to a lot of podcasts talking about Go maybe that's something but definitely outside of my scope at this time.