Ask HN: How to start a headless process and logout, continues?
1 point by ge96 16 minutes ago
The ultimate thing I'm working on is scraping and storing into database/display into a web application. This is a personal project, I just want something that runs and when I get home I have new things to look at sort of thing.

I can do this from the perspective of a timed event with a web page open using JavaScript/AJAX and PHP/MYSQL. I'll keep the PHP/MYSQL part.

I tried to work with CRON but it didn't work out well.

I recently bought a raspberry pi zero and setup a socket-server so to speak with a usb wifi adapter. So I want to be able to plug that into a wall, and then ssh into it to start a process, then that runs on its own. I'm just not sure what I'm looking for here, where I can have something trigger PHP but the process won't end when I log out of SSH.

I've primarily (pretty much only) used a LAMP setup and haven't done anything server side that involves processes. Usually everything is triggered by a client-facing thing. Whether it's asynchronous loading or a get/post. Not something that runs on its own outside of /var/www/html (public)

I did come across CGI maybe that's what I'm looking for. I've also seen that you can communicate with a MYSQL library with C++ I think last time I looked. It's just that I'm used to using the PHP htmlsimpledom scraper.

I've been listening to a lot of podcasts talking about Go maybe that's something but definitely outside of my scope at this time.






On the command line, take a look at "nohup". Programmatically, read about how to "daemonize" (which involves calling fork() twice). And if you actually want to run a server more persistently (not just keep a process running that you launched from SSH), modern init systems (such as systemd) make that easy to do by handling daemonization for you, such that your code doesn't need to do anything special.

