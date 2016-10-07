Hacker News
Getting started with iBeacons and BLE
cloudcity.io
2 points
by
sunnyhacker
4 minutes ago
sunnyhacker
4 minutes ago
Disclaimer: I am not Evan Stone but I really want to thank him for writing such a complete walkthrough on iBeacons and BLE. As a side question: does anyone have experience with Estimote Long Range Location Beacons? It is advertised to have a max range of 200 meters, but I wonder if iPhone's bluetooth range can reach that far.
