Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Launches Invisible ReCAPTCHA (google.com)
66 points by taytus 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 42 comments | favorite





Google using captchas to get humans to read street addresses captured by street view cars to improve maps results remains one of the most Googly things they've ever done. Genius, lateral, and a little weird.

reply


Having to do free work for Google is more than weird for me. For this reason unless the page is really important I end up closing the tab. If it was for open service (such as OpenStreetMap) it would be a different matter though.

reply


Ouse a lot of free Google services like Gmail and Google Maos, so I don't mind helping to improve those services. I'd feel hypocritical otherwise.

reply


Because you feel that data mining everything you do and serving you creepy-level ads isn't enough?

reply


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human-in-the-loop

Expect to see more of this.

reply


I see lot's of those on Tor browser. There's nothing about entering street numbers, just identifying images that include street numbers. But perhaps that's also valuable. And what about the other major types, such as rivers, mountains, store fronts and street signs?

reply


I believe those are to provide data for image Segmentation (localization of an image is harder than pure recognition)

reply


I have entered a lot of numbers : )

reply


I wonder how long until they place some native ads in there so that publishers could earn a penny.

reply


The idea existed since before. Google just adapted it to images other than text after they bought it.

reply


How can you translate the entire internet? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQl6jUjFjp4

reply


While I like the idea of not having to deal with these annoying ReCAPTCHA prompts, something somehow feels "intrusive ?". I mean does this mean google is going to keep track of what I would be doing when I visit a site?

Say for instance I am signing up for a website, does the password I enter get sent to google servers to be analyzed now?

reply


>I mean does this mean google is going to keep track of what I would be doing when I visit a site?

Oh buddy, I have bad news for you...

https://support.google.com/dfp_premium/answer/1716364?hl=en

https://www.google.com/analytics/#?modal_active=none

https://www.doubleclickbygoogle.com/solutions/measurement/

reply


don't they already? Almost everyone uses Google analytics and most websites that have ad placements use the Google network. Where do you think the data for those comes from?

reply


if javascript is enabled, it should be trivial to detect a human... (but of course they can log everything)

reply


It's done by binding it to one of your own buttons, where I guess it does the 'jitter test' on that element (if it's a low risk IP).

https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/invisible

reply


What is "the jitter test"?

reply


That probably refers to check whether the mouse moves like a human or more bot-like.

Recaptcha does more than that though. It checks if you are logged into any other Google services, whether your browser user agent matches your actual browser, and I think one or two more things.

reply


I would guess testing that the mouse pointer moves semi-randomly over the button, in a fashion typical of the way humans browse a web page

reply


Just curious. What happened to all the data made by the old reCaptcha (the one that OCRed books).

I know that they stopped the project, but did Google at least release the data (old public domain text of books)?

reply


I think that data is what made lot of old books searchable on Google Books.

reply


Wasn't recaptcha originally associated with Project Gutenberg's digitization efforts?

reply


I guess not. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ReCAPTCHA#Origin

reply


This is so confusing. It doesn't explain how it works nor a demo page nor the reason behind why it went invisible.

reply


Instead of the user having to click the "I am not a robot" checkbox, then the submit button (or w/e), this basically binds clicking the submit button to reCAPTCHA. So whatever checks clicking "I am not a robot" would run are instead done automatically when submitting.

No idea how the additional prompts (e.g. "select the parts of the image with a street sign") are shown nicely in this "invisible" UX though.

reply


> This is so confusing.

Really?

> It doesn't explain how it works nor a demo page

Imagine a web form without reCaptcha. Do you really need a demo of that?

> nor the reason behind why it went invisible.

Because Recaptcha had an annoying, bad, terrible UX.

reply


You have done nothing to answer the GP.

How does Google determine if the captcha should be shown?

What are the "adaptive captchas" that are shown to suspect users? A demo would do a great job here.

How does an invisible captcha "create value by applying human bandwidth" if the premise is that humans never see the captcha?

reply


I also find it confusing. No need to be rude.

reply


I always wondered how blind people entered captchas. Does this finally make captchas accessible?

reply


What I want to know is what happens if you get 'trapped' in this invisible ReCAPTCHA?

The most frequent encounters with CAPTCHA's I see are rejected API requests over VPN.

reply


That whole page wasn't apple to explain WHY it is invisible and how it works if it's invisible.

reply


Guessing it's your browsing history (courtesy of including js from a Google domain) plus mouse tracking.

It doesn't seem much different than the current "click here" one to me. They are just letting the page owner substitute their own button in lieu of the check box.

reply


What about non-logged users/sessions?

reply


I assume it pops up a challenge, again, just like the current one.

Edit: Yep. "Human users will be let through without seeing the "I'm not a robot" checkbox, while suspicious ones and bots still have to solve the challenges."

It really is just the current one, with the site owner's button instead of Google's checkbox.

reply


I'd love to hear some commentary from someone involved in the business of bypassing captchas. I have to assume "google invisible captcha hack" is getting bid up right now.

reply


Is there a sample page somewhere, where I can 'see' the invisible recaptcha at work?

reply


You'll never know.

reply


nice, but that was the most uninformative video ever.

reply


The video is old, it has nothing to do with Invisible ReCAPTCHA.

reply


I'm wondering if this might not be illegal under several countries' data privacy laws.

Users need to be directly and visibly be informed, if and when data of theirs will be transmitted to third parties.

As Google's ReCaptcha is based on tracking what websites you visit, what search terms you enter, correlating this data, and comparing this tracking profile of yours, it's quite problematic that the user doesn't even see any captcha anymore. With the previous captchas, site owners could keep pushing the legal problems to Google, partially.

But this new solution doesn't fit with the EU Data Privacy Directive in neither intention nor letter of the law.

IANAL, this is not legal advice. You can not use this in court.

reply


I can see this easily addressed by a TOS. Even the subtle ones like "clicking that button means you agree to [link to TOS]" covers it, no?

reply


I think you are raising a valid point but this is outside my expertise. Could a site owner satisfy the EU Data Privacy Directive by simply notifying users that their activity is being provided to Google to prevent abuse on the site? I imagine something similar to the cookie warning.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: