Expect to see more of this.
Say for instance I am signing up for a website, does the password I enter get sent to google servers to be analyzed now?
Oh buddy, I have bad news for you...
Recaptcha does more than that though. It checks if you are logged into any other Google services, whether your browser user agent matches your actual browser, and I think one or two more things.
I know that they stopped the project, but did Google at least release the data (old public domain text of books)?
No idea how the additional prompts (e.g. "select the parts of the image with a street sign") are shown nicely in this "invisible" UX though.
> It doesn't explain how it works nor a demo page
Imagine a web form without reCaptcha. Do you really need a demo of that?
> nor the reason behind why it went invisible.
Because Recaptcha had an annoying, bad, terrible UX.
How does Google determine if the captcha should be shown?
What are the "adaptive captchas" that are shown to suspect users? A demo would do a great job here.
How does an invisible captcha "create value by applying human bandwidth" if the premise is that humans never see the captcha?
The most frequent encounters with CAPTCHA's I see are rejected API requests over VPN.
It doesn't seem much different than the current "click here" one to me. They are just letting the page owner substitute their own button in lieu of the check box.
Edit: Yep. "Human users will be let through without seeing the "I'm not a robot" checkbox, while suspicious ones and bots still have to solve the challenges."
It really is just the current one, with the site owner's button instead of Google's checkbox.
Users need to be directly and visibly be informed, if and when data of theirs will be transmitted to third parties.
As Google's ReCaptcha is based on tracking what websites you visit, what search terms you enter, correlating this data, and comparing this tracking profile of yours, it's quite problematic that the user doesn't even see any captcha anymore. With the previous captchas, site owners could keep pushing the legal problems to Google, partially.
But this new solution doesn't fit with the EU Data Privacy Directive in neither intention nor letter of the law.
IANAL, this is not legal advice. You can not use this in court.
