Show HN: Pkgparse – A tiny NPM searching CLI (github.com)
(Author)

This was a little tool that I wrote once I found myself cloning repos/following tutorials and not knowing what a bunch of dependencies actually did.

I find it useful so maybe someone else might? I believe npm view is slightly similar but I think it only operates on one package at a time?

