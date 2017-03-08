Consider: eight first stage rockets have been landed already. One is a show piece (the first one) and at least one is too beat up to ever be reused. But that leaves a fleet of six-ish rockets. How many Falcon 9s would SpaceX need to run an active fleet that is constantly refurbished and reused, never replaced? They'd start to look less like Boeing and more like Delta.
But your question still applies to recoverable flight plans. How many do they need to cover all those?
There are launches which don't have enough margin to land at all. The upcoming EchoStar 23 launch is one of these. This is a GTO launch of a really heavy satellite, so getting it up there requires using the fuel the rocket would need to land.
However, this is rare, and it's likely that this will only happen a few more times at most
Especially once Falcon Heavy comes online.
The Block 5 upgrade will bring the performance of Falcon 9 (in a recoverable configuration) up to the point where flights like Echostar will be able to make downrange barge landings. Heavier payloads (which are _very_ rare nowadays) will fly on Falcon Heavy.
Polar orbits are almost always low-earth orbits, and therefore are much easier to recover. I would be very surprised if they ever flew an expendable launch out of Vandy in the future.
Musk claims that's all going to be fixed in the next version. We'll see.
