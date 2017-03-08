Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SpaceX Will Launch Its First Reused Rocket Later This Month (bloomberg.com)
38 points by ayanai 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





The exciting part is if they successfully land it again.

Consider: eight first stage rockets have been landed already. One is a show piece (the first one) and at least one is too beat up to ever be reused. But that leaves a fleet of six-ish rockets. How many Falcon 9s would SpaceX need to run an active fleet that is constantly refurbished and reused, never replaced? They'd start to look less like Boeing and more like Delta.

reply


Not exactly like Delta; Falcon 9 second stages are still one-flight throwaways, and plans for reusing them have been shelved. (That might change if they build a second stage powered by the Raptor engine currently being prototyped for their Mars project -- or a scaled-down version of it -- but that remains a poorly-sourced rumor at this point. If they're working actively on any such thing, they've kept it fairly tightly under wraps.)

reply


Not all flight plans can lead to a recoverable rocket. GTO and polar orbits can't land back. This means there will be unrecoverable rockets from time to time.

But your question still applies to recoverable flight plans. How many do they need to cover all those?

reply


GTO and polar orbits can still land, they just use the barge ("Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship") instead of returning to the launch site.

There are launches which don't have enough margin to land at all. The upcoming EchoStar 23 launch is one of these. This is a GTO launch of a really heavy satellite, so getting it up there requires using the fuel the rocket would need to land.

However, this is rare, and it's likely that this will only happen a few more times at most

reply


> However, this is rare, and it's likely that this will only happen a few more times at most

Especially once Falcon Heavy comes online.

reply


Only six more months! As it has been for the last four years....

reply


Very few of their future flights will be expendable (in fact, the Echostar-23 launch coming up next will likely be one of the last).

The Block 5 upgrade will bring the performance of Falcon 9 (in a recoverable configuration) up to the point where flights like Echostar will be able to make downrange barge landings. Heavier payloads (which are _very_ rare nowadays) will fly on Falcon Heavy.

Polar orbits are almost always low-earth orbits, and therefore are much easier to recover. I would be very surprised if they ever flew an expendable launch out of Vandy in the future.

reply


They're a ways from being Delta. One of the things that came out recently regarding crewed launches is Merlin turbines have been developing cracks under test. They're probably only good for a handful of flights.

Musk claims that's all going to be fixed in the next version. We'll see.

reply


Identifying those points of stress is the first step to building a better launch system.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: