Unleashing the Power of Synthetic Proteins (nautil.us)
Some context: the author, David Baker, is a preeminent figure in the world of protein structure prediction. His lab has consistently had the best protein structure prediction software out there (Rosetta). They recently released a paper detailing the structures of a large number of unknown proteins using their technique as an aid [1].

Some of the ideas in this article are quite cool, but I think it's important to add a caveat: we don't often know what structure will yield what result. In other words, if I want to do X, I don't know what protein structure will get me X, which makes it hard to engineer such a protein.

Nevertheless, when you have some understanding of the problem, you can in fact engineer proteins. Baker gives several examples in the article. In many of those cases, the best approach is to start with a variety of engineered proteins, then use in-vitro simulated evolution to pick the winners and get pretty substantial improvements over the original design.

Protein engineering is quite a cool area, and hopefully over time we'll get better at understanding the other parts of biochemistry so that we can more effectively design useful proteins.

[1] http://science.sciencemag.org/content/355/6322/294

