Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cancer-causing benzene found in e-cigarette vapors operated at high power (sciencebulletin.org)
5 points by upen 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





So…how much is "too much" concerning these "cancer-causing" chemicals? You can find "cancer-causing" agents in the air we breathe, the water we drink and many of the foods we eat. The question is, how much of this chemical is dangerous to our health?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: