Cancer-causing benzene found in e-cigarette vapors operated at high power
sciencebulletin.org
5 points
by
upen
23 minutes ago
manojr
9 minutes ago
So…how much is "too much" concerning these "cancer-causing" chemicals? You can find "cancer-causing" agents in the air we breathe, the water we drink and many of the foods we eat. The question is, how much of this chemical is dangerous to our health?
