Healthy California Act: single-payer healthcare for all CA residents
ca.gov
30 points
by
old-gregg
16 minutes ago
df3
1 minute ago
A well-executed single-payer system would make California even more attractive for entrepreneurship and increase labor mobility for everyone. Life would be much easier if we could start companies or switch jobs without worrying about healthcare.
consultutah
0 minutes ago
I think this is great. California gets to experiment with a single payer system and I, as a Utahan, get to watch and see whether it works or not. Unless it completely fails, then we'll all need to bail Cali out. Can we try this in North Dakota first? ;)
exabrial
4 minutes ago
Who will pay for it?
mmoche
3 minutes ago
All of its residents.
kingmanaz
0 minutes ago
Sans illegal aliens.
masterleep
0 minutes ago
We are doomed.
