Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Healthy California Act: single-payer healthcare for all CA residents (ca.gov)
30 points by old-gregg 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





A well-executed single-payer system would make California even more attractive for entrepreneurship and increase labor mobility for everyone. Life would be much easier if we could start companies or switch jobs without worrying about healthcare.

reply


I think this is great. California gets to experiment with a single payer system and I, as a Utahan, get to watch and see whether it works or not. Unless it completely fails, then we'll all need to bail Cali out. Can we try this in North Dakota first? ;)

reply


Who will pay for it?

reply


All of its residents.

reply


Sans illegal aliens.

reply


We are doomed.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: