Ask HN: Delaware C corp registered agent?
EleventhSun
28 minutes ago
It looks like I need a "registered agent" when incorporating as a Delaware C corp - anyone know how to choose one? Is there one that YC companies typically use?
mchannon
3 minutes ago
Harvard Business Services out of Lewes, DE ends up being the lowest priced and tech friendliest I've found so far.
