Ask HN: Delaware C corp registered agent?
2 points by EleventhSun 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
It looks like I need a "registered agent" when incorporating as a Delaware C corp - anyone know how to choose one? Is there one that YC companies typically use?





Harvard Business Services out of Lewes, DE ends up being the lowest priced and tech friendliest I've found so far.

