Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
CSS Remynification: A completely crazy idea that worked
(
luisant.ca
)
8 points
by
remy_luisant
31 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
sbierwagen
22 minutes ago
If you really want to get fancy you could use Selenium to get screenshots and compare them to check that the remynified CSS produces the same layout as the original CSS.
http://www.seleniumhq.org/
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
http://www.seleniumhq.org/
reply