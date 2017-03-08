The FDA could also be more eager in approving appetite-regulating drugs, allowing people to choose to take on certain risk in exchange for large potential weight loss. Several effective agents have been known since the 1920s; is a small risk of cataracts or heart valve damage in a small number of people really worth allowing millions of people to be sicker than they would otherwise be?
Speaking of drugs: smoking decreases BMI quite a bit. Granted, it damages the lungs, but like most things, tobacco has a mixture of positive and negative effects. Given that we have an obesity crisis, was taboo-ing one of the more popular and effective anti-obesity tools really the right choice?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernormal_stimulus
This question touches on some very deep and controversial ideas kicking around in the current conversation. The question of whether we have an inherent "human nature", a biological substrate that informs our capabilities and behavior, touches on everything from education to tech employment. I don't want to debate the subject generally.
But can we agree, for the specific case of food consumption that
1) we have very strong impulses that are difficult to consciously resist; that
2) these impulses originate in biology; that
3) the existence of exceptional willpower is a mark of exceptional self-discipline, a level not practical to achieve for most; and that
4) advertisers prey off the difficulty most people experience in controlling their food behavior?
* Don't consume soda or sugary drinks of any kind
* Go on 3 mile walks 3-4x weekly
* Have switched to soylent 100% of meals to make calorie counting dead simple
* Recently cut out alcohol too
Here's a Vox review/summary of a book: http://www.vox.com/2015/7/30/9070255/dorito-effect
> Flavor technology got very powerful in the early 1960s, and it wasn't long after that that we began to see the startling increases in body mass index.
> All the good stuff we grow — tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce — has gotten continually more bland. This has been measured. They have become diluted of nutrients, as well. As we selected crops for agronomic traits like yield, shelf life and disease resistant, we never selected for flavor. And we lost flavor as a result. It's reverse evolutionary pressure.
I know the PC police will eat me for lunch for saying this, but the dating pool, at least in the 20s and 30s range, shrinks considerably in the US for anybody used to European body image standards.
Whatever's happening to the population here is not normal. I don't know if it's our lifestyles becoming totally sedentary, if it's food marketing having reached absolutely irresistible heights, or if it's the lack of a culture of slow eating, but something is clearly not working and it really doesn't feel like the individual's fault, it seems actually systemic.
One thought is perhaps we should start treating the constant incessant advertisement of food the same way we treated the cigarette industry and regulate its appeal to children, put up disclaimers about what happens when you down that entire bag of cheetos etc.
Once I got to their grocery stores and strolled around noticing the explosion of restaurants that served an increasingly sugar-laden menu, it clicked together for me.
The idea that a study conclusively demonstrated that in a meaningful way seems extraordinarily unlikely. I'd be awful curious to see the methodology of that.
Calories in - calories out = fat accumulation. It is literally that simple.
Some people consume too much calorically as a mental-health coping mechanism. Some people consume too much calorically because the food culture they were raised in promotes that. Some people consume too much calorically because they have a lack of real options to purchase fresh whole foods.
Some people don't expend enough calories because their lifestyle makes it difficult (work + family + etc). Some people don't expend enough calories because the lifestyle they were raised with doesn't promote that.
These are just some of the ways that simple equation you've posted become immediately more complex.
The reality is the vast majority of people eat way too much, and the dietary guidelines for caloric intake are far too high for a largely sedentary society.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CdwWliv7Hg
Logging and limiting calories isn't the only way to achieve CICO.
IMO it's not so much about education as about how to help people shape their habits. People already know that candy-bars and french-fries correlate to obesity, after all.
> that simple
Or at least, so close to being that simple that there's no point confusing people with erroneous details.
https://xkcd.com/669/
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2015/nov/03/obese-soda-suga...
The market consists of both suppliers and customer. Last time I checked, being fat is not profitable for the latter. Meanwhile, only 3% of Japanese people have a BMI over 30, while 32% of Americans do. It must be that their markets don't optimize for profit! Or maybe your thinking led you astray here. Guess which one I think it is.
> Mexico has shown that regulation does work, they regulated sugar which has had a positive effect on health.
Hungary has a higher sugar tax, had it for a longer time, and it appears to have no effect on health at all. Go figure.
It's literally the first law of thermodynamics.
Everyone tries to over complicate things, but the reality is if you eat more calories than you burn, you will become fat.
The cost of health care to manage obesity and related issues is staggering and will only increase.
Maybe the USA should start having a BMI tax?
Really, it should be no different than any other sin tax. It's behavior you want to discourage, so tax it.
I'm part of that privileged 5%. I lost around 60 pounds in 2009-2010 and I've kept it off. It really is a lifestyle change. You have to be constantly aware of the portions you choose and remember what you've already eaten that day to keep in "budget". There are tools and processes that can help, but it's a constant struggle against your body that is constantly lying to your brain. I can definitely see why many people would give up.
I lost 55 lbs and have kept it off for a year now.
It's a constant struggle. If I stop watching what I'm eating, I'll start overeating immediately and start gaining weight. I went to a wedding a week or 2 ago and gained 5-7 lbs. Watching my diet since then, I've dropped most of it again. If I hadn't watched it immediately, it would have stuck and I'd have a hard time losing it again.
I'm very careful about what I eat for breakfast and lunch, to the point of almost always having the same thing. Dinner is very varied, but I still have to watch things or I'll go overboard.
I eat burgers, Mexican food, Italian, pizza, etc etc... But I do not eat dessert. I've found that there's no way to avoid gaining weight if I eat any dessert at all.
To deal with my sweets craving, I drink diet sodas (they've improved a lot lately) and Tic Tacs.
If I really need a snack, it'll be peanuts and pretzels. They're high in calories, but no sugar.
