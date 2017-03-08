Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
As obesity keeps rising, more Americans are just giving up (latimes.com)
27 points by upen 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





Is it really in the best interest of society to allow food makers to advertise superstimuli-level [1] food products that we know in aggregate make is less happy and likely to die earlier? Why? We regulate all sorts of substances that we know are harmful when ingested. We shouldn't make exceptions for things that happen to be called food. Even if we don't want to enact anything as drastic as a "soda tax" or a ban on refined sugar, we can at least stop processed-food companies advertising to children and creating life-long bad habits.

The FDA could also be more eager in approving appetite-regulating drugs, allowing people to choose to take on certain risk in exchange for large potential weight loss. Several effective agents have been known since the 1920s; is a small risk of cataracts or heart valve damage in a small number of people really worth allowing millions of people to be sicker than they would otherwise be?

Speaking of drugs: smoking decreases BMI quite a bit. Granted, it damages the lungs, but like most things, tobacco has a mixture of positive and negative effects. Given that we have an obesity crisis, was taboo-ing one of the more popular and effective anti-obesity tools really the right choice?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernormal_stimulus

reply


At what point do people take responsibility for their own bodies and their own lives? We all know the secret to not being obese. Asking the government to step in and help us just seems... childish. Are we not adults? Do we have no agency?

reply


> At what point do people take responsibility for their own bodies and their own lives?

This question touches on some very deep and controversial ideas kicking around in the current conversation. The question of whether we have an inherent "human nature", a biological substrate that informs our capabilities and behavior, touches on everything from education to tech employment. I don't want to debate the subject generally.

But can we agree, for the specific case of food consumption that

1) we have very strong impulses that are difficult to consciously resist; that

2) these impulses originate in biology; that

3) the existence of exceptional willpower is a mark of exceptional self-discipline, a level not practical to achieve for most; and that

4) advertisers prey off the difficulty most people experience in controlling their food behavior?

reply


The way mobs and politics work, no, it appears that in aggregate, we do not have agency. That is the tragedy of the commons.

reply


Do we all know? I currently weigh 270lbs (and climbing) and I

  * Don't consume soda or sugary drinks of any kind
  * Go on 3 mile walks 3-4x weekly
  * Have switched to soylent 100% of meals to make calorie counting dead simple
  * Recently cut out alcohol too
And yet pounds are adding on not coming off. I've been gaining about 10-15lbs a year every year since I hit 30 after being at a stable weight of 170lbs for all of my teens and 20s and none of the adjustments I've made have had ANY impact on it what-so-ever. So maybe its not just "eat less, fatty". Maybe there is something else going on?

reply


There is a genetic component to being overweight that you are overlooking. It's not just eating less .

reply


It is eating less, of course. Physics has no special case for 21st century humans. What's difficult to accept for many people is that eating too much is a behavior, and there is a genetic aspect to behavior.


It's not childish, it's how a society works. It's the same concept behind seatbelt laws. Not wearing a seatbelt "should" be an individual choice but individuals not wearing a seatbelt in aggregate is a net negative for society so we legislate their use.

Here's a Vox review/summary of a book: http://www.vox.com/2015/7/30/9070255/dorito-effect

> Flavor technology got very powerful in the early 1960s, and it wasn't long after that that we began to see the startling increases in body mass index.

> All the good stuff we grow — tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce — has gotten continually more bland. This has been measured. They have become diluted of nutrients, as well. As we selected crops for agronomic traits like yield, shelf life and disease resistant, we never selected for flavor. And we lost flavor as a result. It's reverse evolutionary pressure.

reply


I haven't really paid attention to men's physiques, but there's a stark difference between the silhouettes of women in many cities of Europe and those in even the most "superficial" US states such as California.

I know the PC police will eat me for lunch for saying this, but the dating pool, at least in the 20s and 30s range, shrinks considerably in the US for anybody used to European body image standards.

Whatever's happening to the population here is not normal. I don't know if it's our lifestyles becoming totally sedentary, if it's food marketing having reached absolutely irresistible heights, or if it's the lack of a culture of slow eating, but something is clearly not working and it really doesn't feel like the individual's fault, it seems actually systemic.

One thought is perhaps we should start treating the constant incessant advertisement of food the same way we treated the cigarette industry and regulate its appeal to children, put up disclaimers about what happens when you down that entire bag of cheetos etc.

reply


It is slowly happening elsewhere in the world, anywhere the diet is leaking in a preponderance of food from packages with nutrition labels on them, roughly speaking. Was in the PRC relatively recently, and was shocked at the levels of obesity I noticed while entering the country at the airport. Still not anywhere close to US levels, but very noticeable.

Once I got to their grocery stores and strolled around noticing the explosion of restaurants that served an increasingly sugar-laden menu, it clicked together for me.

reply


One of the more plausible (to an uneducated person like me) theories I've seen in a few places is that we've bred food (both plants and animals) for size and pest/disease/shipping durability at the direct expense of flavor. Flavor is a key signal for nutrition, so our brain goes "not enough nutrients, eat more to get them!"

reply


Also, grains used to be a decent source of Omega 3's until we (over the course of many generations) selectively bred for sweetness.

reply


> weight bias and discrimination raise the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes

The idea that a study conclusively demonstrated that in a meaningful way seems extraordinarily unlikely. I'd be awful curious to see the methodology of that.

reply


Until this is treated like the public epidemic it is, and promote education, this will only get worse.

Calories in - calories out = fat accumulation. It is literally that simple.

reply


You're of course leaving out the complexity in how "Calories in" and "calories out" are derived for individuals.

Some people consume too much calorically as a mental-health coping mechanism. Some people consume too much calorically because the food culture they were raised in promotes that. Some people consume too much calorically because they have a lack of real options to purchase fresh whole foods.

Some people don't expend enough calories because their lifestyle makes it difficult (work + family + etc). Some people don't expend enough calories because the lifestyle they were raised with doesn't promote that.

These are just some of the ways that simple equation you've posted become immediately more complex.

reply


I don't understand, the equation doesn't change at all.

reply


Every complexity you posted still comes down to consuming more calories than is needed.

The reality is the vast majority of people eat way too much, and the dietary guidelines for caloric intake are far too high for a largely sedentary society.

reply


It's easier to eat fewer calories when the foods you eat are high in water and fiber content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CdwWliv7Hg

reply


That's one of the things you really have to accept if you want to lose weight - yes you will have to eat less, and yes you will feel hungry a lot.

reply


CICO isn't very useful because all diets that are successful are CICO. It's like saying space travel is simply applying enough force in the right direction.

Logging and limiting calories isn't the only way to achieve CICO.

reply


> promote education

IMO it's not so much about education as about how to help people shape their habits. People already know that candy-bars and french-fries correlate to obesity, after all.

> that simple

Or at least, so close to being that simple that there's no point confusing people with erroneous details.

https://xkcd.com/669/

reply


Education does not work. Mexico has shown that regulation does work, they regulated sugar which has had a positive effect on health. The food industry needs to be regulated. The few conglomerates are engineering unhealthy people. It's that simple. There is very little actual food choice because the market optimizes for profits, not for health. In order to give health a fighting chance you need to regulate the market to change the game. Food is an addictive drug, we regulate all other addictive drugs.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2015/nov/03/obese-soda-suga...

reply


> There is very little actual food choice because the market optimizes for profits, not for health.

The market consists of both suppliers and customer. Last time I checked, being fat is not profitable for the latter. Meanwhile, only 3% of Japanese people have a BMI over 30, while 32% of Americans do. It must be that their markets don't optimize for profit! Or maybe your thinking led you astray here. Guess which one I think it is.

> Mexico has shown that regulation does work, they regulated sugar which has had a positive effect on health.

Hungary has a higher sugar tax, had it for a longer time, and it appears to have no effect on health at all. Go figure.

reply


> Calories in - calories out = fat accumulation. It is literally that simple.

It's literally the first law of thermodynamics.

Everyone tries to over complicate things, but the reality is if you eat more calories than you burn, you will become fat.

reply


Is this really different from smoking or another harmful unhealthy lifestyle choice? It's abusing food, and it has negative consequences.

The cost of health care to manage obesity and related issues is staggering and will only increase.

Maybe the USA should start having a BMI tax?

reply


It may be that that lower income means lower quality food means higher BMI, in which case a BMI tax would exacerbate the problem. Food for thought.

reply


OK, so tax garbage food and tax BMI.

Really, it should be no different than any other sin tax. It's behavior you want to discourage, so tax it.

reply


> Replicated by other studies, that research helps explain the discouraging finding that within five years of having lost weight, 95% of dieters will regain all the weight they lost. And most will gain a few extra pounds as well.

I'm part of that privileged 5%. I lost around 60 pounds in 2009-2010 and I've kept it off. It really is a lifestyle change. You have to be constantly aware of the portions you choose and remember what you've already eaten that day to keep in "budget". There are tools and processes that can help, but it's a constant struggle against your body that is constantly lying to your brain. I can definitely see why many people would give up.

reply


I lost around the same amount about 2012, then gained 10kg/22lbs back as soon as I started earning enough to not worry about rent and medical costs every single time I went grocery shopping. Good for you - wish I could have been so disciplined (though 40lbs still isn't that bad when everything is said and done)

reply


Do you still have to actively manage your calorie intake?

reply


I'm not who you asked, but...

I lost 55 lbs and have kept it off for a year now.

It's a constant struggle. If I stop watching what I'm eating, I'll start overeating immediately and start gaining weight. I went to a wedding a week or 2 ago and gained 5-7 lbs. Watching my diet since then, I've dropped most of it again. If I hadn't watched it immediately, it would have stuck and I'd have a hard time losing it again.

I'm very careful about what I eat for breakfast and lunch, to the point of almost always having the same thing. Dinner is very varied, but I still have to watch things or I'll go overboard.

I eat burgers, Mexican food, Italian, pizza, etc etc... But I do not eat dessert. I've found that there's no way to avoid gaining weight if I eat any dessert at all.

To deal with my sweets craving, I drink diet sodas (they've improved a lot lately) and Tic Tacs.

If I really need a snack, it'll be peanuts and pretzels. They're high in calories, but no sugar.

reply


I haven't A/B tested it so I can't say for sure if I "have" to but yes, I continue to manage my intake as closely as I can. I read the labels on everything, measure liquids or weigh foods where the package is larger than a single serving, and so on.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: