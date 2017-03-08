Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In Puerto Rico, Teachers’ Pension Fund Works Like a Ponzi Scheme (nytimes.com)
19 points by JumpCrisscross 1 hour ago | 7 comments





> One study found that more than three-fourths of all American teachers hired at age 25 will end up paying more into pension plans than they ever get back.

You're welcome kids - we've been stealing your money for the last few decades by ignoring basic economic facts. As a result of our greed, instead of getting more out of your retirement savings than you put in (you know, from things like compound interest and investments), you're paying for the previous generation's unsustainable pensions. And of course since we've backed ourselves in to this corner, we can't let you opt out of the pension plan so you can behave responsibly on your own..

This is what worries me about most such pension systems[1] -- because they don't operate on an actuarially sound basis, but depend on there always being enough payers, they are prone to "evaporative cooling"[2], which can strike suddenly and without warning.

That is, as you keep goring a larger chunk out of newcomers, you make their alternatives more attractive e.g. occupations other than teaching, or teaching in other country. This looks disproportionately appealing to the biggest potential contributors. So each person that leaves means a bigger chunk you have to take out of other newcomers, and the process accelerates. So then you may have little warning before you reach the point where enough have left to make it bankrupt.

Unfortunately, it's an uphill battle just to convince people that pensions should required to be funded at all, i.e. they set aside the discounted present value of every future dollar promised, rather than "oh don't worry, we'll totes have enough rev by then!".

[1] i.e. pay-as-you-go or underfunded

[2] To explain the metaphor, "Evaporative cooling" refers to how the exits from the system are lopsided and change its average properties. For liquids, the particles that evaporate away have the highest energy per particle, leaving the average particle energy -- and thus temperature -- lower.

There is an infographic that opens another page in the OP's article that shows that new Massachusetts teachers will NEVER break even on their pension.

The trick is to distinguish those situations from the ones where it's a political goal to destroy the pension plan because somebody considers union and pensions to be intrinsically wrong.

My wife is a teacher in PR. She is paying her pension but knkws wont be able to use it. This is the cherry on top of an education system that has me paying for the costs of running her classroom and even the cost of her students' materials costs. I do it for the kids, so that they have a betyer chance in life. But damn how it hurts to see politicians and department officials walk around with millions in their pockets while I spend my heard earned money (that has been taxed) on things they should be making sure are provided. How thry expect schools to work without paper, pencils, toilet paper, light bulbs, or books is beyond me.

And now, well, they are looking for ways to cut costs and benefits to teachers. Fucking assholes.

I hare to say it, but most pensions are headed this way due to mismanagement, and lack of revisitation of rates vs payouts over time. Most companies have already eliminated theirs in good faith, or desparation.

In Puerto Rico only?

