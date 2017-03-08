You're welcome kids - we've been stealing your money for the last few decades by ignoring basic economic facts. As a result of our greed, instead of getting more out of your retirement savings than you put in (you know, from things like compound interest and investments), you're paying for the previous generation's unsustainable pensions. And of course since we've backed ourselves in to this corner, we can't let you opt out of the pension plan so you can behave responsibly on your own..
That is, as you keep goring a larger chunk out of newcomers, you make their alternatives more attractive e.g. occupations other than teaching, or teaching in other country. This looks disproportionately appealing to the biggest potential contributors. So each person that leaves means a bigger chunk you have to take out of other newcomers, and the process accelerates. So then you may have little warning before you reach the point where enough have left to make it bankrupt.
Unfortunately, it's an uphill battle just to convince people that pensions should required to be funded at all, i.e. they set aside the discounted present value of every future dollar promised, rather than "oh don't worry, we'll totes have enough rev by then!".
[1] i.e. pay-as-you-go or underfunded
[2] To explain the metaphor, "Evaporative cooling" refers to how the exits from the system are lopsided and change its average properties. For liquids, the particles that evaporate away have the highest energy per particle, leaving the average particle energy -- and thus temperature -- lower.
And now, well, they are looking for ways to cut costs and benefits to teachers. Fucking assholes.
