Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How do you generate dummy data for testing?
1 point by spIrr 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Faker or similar libraries are good enough until you hit a certain complexity threshold. What do you use to generate data that has some complexity in it, like relationships, dependencies etc?





fakers are a good start, you can also copy "real data" after removing sensitive info. this way your test env will be very similar to production

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: