Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Finding remote jobs for leadership positions
6 points by sagivo 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I recently left my job as a senior engineering manager. I worked in NYC as a lead engineer, CTO and VP R&D.

Recently I decided to take a break from the city life and go travel the world while working remotely.

I'm open to new opportunities but I find it hard to find remote positions in a leadership as most of the jobs requires VP Eng/CTO to be on site, even for remote-friendly companies.

Another thing I discovered is that remote positions pay much less than on-site roles. Even in the same company for the same role.

I face a reality that requires me to get a big pay-cut, give up on leadership positions and find a place as a software engineer without any senior management option.

Is that your experience too for that type of jobs? Am I missing anything?






Remote leadership gigs are rare, but they're becoming more commonplace in the tech/startup world.

Angel.co is where I found mine - check there and the remote-friendly job sites.

reply


That's the thing, from some reason remote jobs are considered as "gigs". I'm not looking for a gig but a real job that can be done remotely.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: