Ask HN: Finding remote jobs for leadership positions

Recently I decided to take a break from the city life and go travel the world while working remotely.

I'm open to new opportunities but I find it hard to find remote positions in a leadership as most of the jobs requires VP Eng/CTO to be on site, even for remote-friendly companies.

Another thing I discovered is that remote positions pay much less than on-site roles. Even in the same company for the same role.

I face a reality that requires me to get a big pay-cut, give up on leadership positions and find a place as a software engineer without any senior management option.

Is that your experience too for that type of jobs? Am I missing anything?