|Ask HN: Finding remote jobs for leadership positions
6 points by sagivo 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I recently left my job as a senior engineering manager.
I worked in NYC as a lead engineer, CTO and VP R&D.
Recently I decided to take a break from the city life and go travel the world while working remotely.
I'm open to new opportunities but I find it hard to find remote positions in a leadership as most of the jobs requires VP Eng/CTO to be on site, even for remote-friendly companies.
Another thing I discovered is that remote positions pay much less than on-site roles. Even in the same company for the same role.
I face a reality that requires me to get a big pay-cut, give up on leadership positions and find a place as a software engineer without any senior management option.
Is that your experience too for that type of jobs? Am I missing anything?
Angel.co is where I found mine - check there and the remote-friendly job sites.
