Show HN: A webrtc library for writing multi-user virtual reality in the browser
24 points
by
haydenlee
1 hour ago
redka
14 minutes ago
Looks very neat. I'm curious how it syncs the entities. Does everyone send to everyone? I'd imagine you couldn't have too many clients at once if that was the case.
haydenlee
13 minutes ago
Yeah currently its a p2p, broadcast model. I haven't tested max capacity yet, would be interested to know.
haydenlee
1 hour ago
Developer here. Appreciate any feedback! The goal is to make it really easy to write multi-user / multi-player / social virtual reality experiences on the web, on top of a VR framework called A-Frame.
gol706
51 minutes ago
This is really cool. My wife has been experimenting with using Google Cardboard in her classroom to do virtual field trips, and none of the resources she can find let you add in your own content. I've been thinking of building her an app with A-Frame and something like this to help synchronize what everyone is looking at.
haydenlee
35 minutes ago
Thanks! And that should be do-able. All the examples show an avatar but you don't have to use one, you could just use the library to sync the active 360 image or environment.
mLuby
1 hour ago
Very cool! Would be nice to be able to chat. :)
haydenlee
54 minutes ago
Its not included in any of the live examples but audio chat is really easy to turn on. There's just an html attribute you need to change:
https://github.com/haydenjameslee/networked-aframe#scene-com...
