Zebras Fix What Unicorns Break (medium.com)
33 points by uptown 1 hour ago





I've been feeling a lot of this myself. This corporate balance can't last. People will strive to merge their outlooks and philosophies with their day to day actions, so companies that don't help satisfy that thirst for something more out of life in their employees will have trouble. Plenty of people just want a punchcard, but I doubt it crests 30% in a secure population.

Just what that alternate model might be... I'll keep searching. In the meantime, co-ops are promising. There aren't many tech co-ops; most seem to be farms. But maybe.

"Companies We Keep" - an introduction to co: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005KTT65Q/ref=oh_aui_sear...

Not convinced. By a lot of their definitions we're a Zebra (profitable, no VC, using 1% of our gross revenue to make a positive impact, not aiming for a 1 bn valuation) - but for my taste, their manifesto is way too much feel-good, self-limitation and mediocrity. It seems like a knee-jerk reaction to overhyped unicorns, but not much more. Why does it have to be exactly one way or the other? Although we're bootstrapped, it doesn't mean we're a "lifestyle business", we can still (and are currently) disrupt/ing an entire industry. If you look at Google or SpaceX as an end result, you might realize that ambitions and being a great employer that makes a positive impact on the world aren't mutually exclusive.

Gotta say it's a little ironic their Zebra's Unite DazzleCon[1] is itself being held in Unicorn-central San Francisco. Why not like ... Iowa? Not exactly helping the accessibility for real businesses nationwide by hosting this in SF.

[1]: https://www.zebrasunite.com/dazzlecon/

I'm all for it. But how do Zebras compete against Unicorns? Especially when Unicorns have VC magical funding supporting them...

Be real, work well and wait for the bubble to burst. You can't ride methane forever.

...this, staying lean, smart and profitable - and waiting until the unicorns dismount themselves (see Uber vs. Lyft play out)

