Just what that alternate model might be... I'll keep searching. In the meantime, co-ops are promising. There aren't many tech co-ops; most seem to be farms. But maybe.
"Companies We Keep" - an introduction to co: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005KTT65Q/ref=oh_aui_sear...
reply
[1]: https://www.zebrasunite.com/dazzlecon/
Just what that alternate model might be... I'll keep searching. In the meantime, co-ops are promising. There aren't many tech co-ops; most seem to be farms. But maybe.
"Companies We Keep" - an introduction to co: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005KTT65Q/ref=oh_aui_sear...
reply