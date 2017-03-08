Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Study: Potatoes can grow on Mars (upi.com)
12 points by Mz 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





On video there were liquid water. I didn't know such exist in mars.

reply


I know, I saw Matt Daemon grow potatoes on Mars in an in-flight documentary called "The Martian".

reply


"Scientists with the International Potato Center" made my day.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: