Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Study: Potatoes can grow on Mars
(
upi.com
)
12 points
by
Mz
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
petrikapu
1 minute ago
On video there were liquid water. I didn't know such exist in mars.
reply
donpdonp
4 minutes ago
I know, I saw Matt Daemon grow potatoes on Mars in an in-flight documentary called "The Martian".
reply
nsxwolf
12 minutes ago
"Scientists with the International Potato Center" made my day.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply