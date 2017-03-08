Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
These Are the 25 Best-Paying Jobs in America (bloomberg.com)
1 point by motivic 7 minutes ago





A bit disappointed that the tech-related job titles on the list have so much overlap. I mean, "Enterprise Architect", "Software Architect", "Solutions Architect", "Data Architect", and "Systems Architect"? The distinct is not clear to me.

