> We must lower the barriers of entry to AI and make it available to the largest community of developers, users and enterprises, so they can apply it to their own unique needs. With Kaggle joining the Google Cloud team, we can accelerate this mission.
What does Kaggle do for "lowering the barrier to entry?" (And to AI specifically, as Kaggle competitions tend to be more solvable with things like xgboost, without requiring deep learning)
The Kaggle announcement mentions data storage for public datasets, but Google already has BigQuery.
reply
> We must lower the barriers of entry to AI and make it available to the largest community of developers, users and enterprises, so they can apply it to their own unique needs. With Kaggle joining the Google Cloud team, we can accelerate this mission.
What does Kaggle do for "lowering the barrier to entry?" (And to AI specifically, as Kaggle competitions tend to be more solvable with things like xgboost, without requiring deep learning)
The Kaggle announcement mentions data storage for public datasets, but Google already has BigQuery.
reply