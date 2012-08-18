Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In Vancouver, our most popular local supermarket chain (Save-on-Foods) has started offering a service where you can order groceries on the web or in an app at the same prices as in the store. Then, you can either quickly pick up the collected groceries for free, or you can pay them a fee for delivery if you prefer. Even though the chain is local and the service is new, the software works well, the service works well, and overall it's a good offering.

So my question is: how do investors project that an intermediary like Instacart can outcompete the same service provided by the supermarkets themselves? Doordash can compete on variety and speed, but most folks shop at the same one or two supermarkets all the time and rarely need groceries urgently.

Here in the US, many Kroger and Walmart location have online ordering with pickup already in place. So I'd imaging it wouldn't be a big jump for either of them to offer delivery. My other local grocery chain, Publix, has gone the instacart route for their grocery delivery for now.

This is something that has baffled me since I moved to the US. In the UK, most of the major supermarkets have offered their own online delivery service for 10+ years:

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2015/may/02/online-shoppin...

Why have the major retailers here been so slow off the mark?

For anyone that doesn't know how Instacart got into YC... "How Instacart Hacked YC":

https://techcrunch.com/2012/08/18/how-instacart-hacked-yc/

Takeaway: Every "no" in tech can be solved with a 6 pack of beer and lots of persistence

Am I missing something or are of these "I'm too rich to be bothered with this task" services just creating a new servant class in the United States?

This "servant class" has already existed, but now I feel as if it's being carved out of the already diminishing middle class.

I've found Instacart to be prohibitively expensive. When in New York I've used Fresh Direct and have never felt that I was being over charged. I have never had an order with Instacart that made me thing the increase in price was worth it. I'm sure a lot of people like it but I'm having a hard time being one of them.

It's from those markups on sales tax [0].

[0]:https://np.reddit.com/r/boston/comments/5xj47l/ever_what_ins...

At this point, the store cost me $86.87. Instacart is now up to $142.47 after taxes and fees. This is a difference of $55.60, or 64%. I added a 10% tip (honestly, the shoppers deserve it, especially shopping in a grocery store on a Sunday for me), which brought my Instacart total to $154.80 for an $86.87 grocery bill, or a difference of $78.20.

Ouch.

Wow, thats quite the markup. I wonder if thats because of the Instacart<->MarketBasket relationship, or if its similar for all Grocery Providers.

I have not noticed a significant increase in prices (other than Tips & Delivery) over my previous weekly spend at H-E-B, but...I seem to have a lot more targeted shopping cart doing it over InstaCart.

No matter what, for the hour+ it saves me, its probably well worth a <20% markup.

It must be really weird to work for Instacart. The shoppers spend the entire day in the supermarket, shopping for other people, waiting in the checkout line over and over again. The drivers are just sitting around in the grocery store parking lot most of the time. [0]

[0] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/02/02/instacart-workers_n...

You can tell the Instacart shoppers in the store by the way they charge around frantically, almost pushing people out of the way. They stick out like a sore thumb.

What's the big deal with going to a grocery store, I mean seriously? I can understand a market for wealthy people, who just want someone else to do things for them, but to have enough market that the common person would find this worth it?

Also, who wants someone picking through all their produce/meats/perishables? That's a pretty subjective thing.

> What's the big deal with going to a grocery store

It's tedious and a waste of time. Some people enjoy grocery shopping. Power to them. I hate it.

Online ordering lets me plan what I want to buy. This lets me research--and save--my preferences in a way that can't be done in the aisle. It also removes the after-work parade of junk-food temptations. Stores are great for sampling. I like shopping at farmers' markets because I can nibble. But for that purpose, restaurants and tasting menus are superior.

I don't use Instacart. But I love FreshDirect. Not only are their prices competitive with brick-and-mortar stores, their produce is fresher. When I say "I want lettuce on Tuesday," they message their farms and ensure it's picked at the right time so there is minimal delay between harvesting and delivery.

I'm curious, how long is your daily commute, to and from work? Mine is about two minutes, but some people spend two hours each way.

You're obviously in the tiny tiny minority if your commute is 2 minutes. Surely you can understand why many people who have longer commutes and longer work days wouldn't want to spend more time/effort grocery shopping, when they could be doing something more pleasurable?

Actually what I was getting at, is people don't seem to mind accepting jobs with two hour commutes, but going to the grocery store once a week is out of the question. But I see your point.

Ah I see. Unfortunately they don't always have a choice when it comes to those commutes. Living near business districs can be cost prohibitive.


Five to ten minutes, depending on if it's a bagel day.

Two minute commute? Do you work from home?

Sometimes, but the office is VERY close, right up the road.

Hehe, you sound a bit like a luddite. What's with all these people using the internet? How long would it take them to go down the library and look at a book.

The US is quite a way behind the times when it comes to online groceries. This is a proven market in other countries.

For reference, 11% of the UK now shop for groceries online[1]. We got our instacart equivalent almost 15 years ago (Ocado[2]). That's a HUGE market. Ocada market cap is something like £1.5 billion last time I looked[3].

Now all major grocery chains offer their own equivalent service, you pick a time slot and pay £5-£10 extra to have it delivered to your door in an hour time slot. Take off petrol costs and it's pretty low cost compared to time saved.

We also have click and collect which allows you to pick up pre-picked groceries on your way home.

[1]http://www.igd.com/Research/Shopper-Insight/Pushing-online-s...

[2]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ocado

[3]http://www.lse.co.uk/SharePrice.asp?shareprice=OCDO

In a society with a disappearing middle class, this actually makes sense. A few people at the top won't know or care what food costs, and the rest will do just about any menial task for near-starvation wages. Shiny grocery stores like Whole Foods will disappear as the people who would be impressed simply send their insta-serfs. They'll be replaced by warehouses like Food4Less, filled with scurrying underpaid pickers.

reply


It's the Internet Of Stuff Your Mom Won't Do For You Anymore.

https://hbr.org/2016/07/the-internet-of-stuff-your-mom-wont-...

I went without a car for a year, in Los Angeles. I lived near a subway, worked remotely, and used Uber when I had to. The one thing that was still annoying to handle was groceries, Instacart solved that. I only used them for stores where the prices were the same as in-store, and I handled tipping in cash (drivers were also the shoppers in my case).

I was very happy with the service, but my circumstances were pretty specific. I'm now in a small town in the outskirts of a city and they're not an option here. Even if they were, I have to have a car for other purposes and wouldn't use them anyway.

I don't know how they'll expand outside of urban centers, honestly.

On a side note, about half the Ubers I see around here are pickup trucks, which would make using them for grocery trips more practical. Hmmm.

reply


I agree, this can really only exist in very urban areas.

I rarely go to store anymore for anything and find going to the grocery store so incredibly mind numbing and unpleasant that I would pay a premium to have groceries delivered. I also don't have a car so a service like this helps me get the food I need in the most convenient way possible without owning a big, expensive, depreciating object.

camera pans, zooms into face

I am askafriend and I am part of the "Amazon generation".

You're in an upper echelon of consumers that can afford the luxury of not having to go and pick out your own food. Which is what I was referring to in my original comment.

In 1879 Karl Benz was granted a patent for his engine [1]; 3 decades later the Model T began production [2]. I think it's safe to predict falling last-mile delivery costs over the coming years.

Middle-mile distribution, with a touch of marketing, is all grocery stores are. They just offload last-mile distribution costs to the consumer; Instacart and friends attempt to play economies of scale against that. Yes, they are currently a luxury. But it seems fair to predict they won't be for long.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Car#History

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Model_T

I can afford it, and there are other things I'd rather be doing with that same amount of time. It's exactly the same reason I hire someone to clean my house and take care of my yard. Seems pretty simple to me.

A rational response. I honestly have to wonder how people who find grocery shopping this incredibly stressful experience get through the day.

Personally I didn't love Peapod last time I used it a number of years back. But, as someone who has a car and can conveniently go to the grocery store, I'd probably give Instacart a spin every now and then if it were available where I live.

Like you I use services for various things that I could do myself: lawn cutting, oil changing, periodic house cleaning. I don't see anything wrong with it but I do recognize they're somewhat luxury goods.

It can be particularly annoying to get groceries if you live without a car in certain parts of a city - maybe the nearest full grocery store isn't super close so your options are to walk home 20 minutes with heavy groceries or try to take the bus with them. Or pay for an Uber, at which point for not very much more money you can just save an hour of your day and have someone bring them to you.

Or, maybe it's not hard but still worth $20 to save an hour of your weekend. It's not like this is an expense that only the super wealthy can afford.

It's miserable and I hate the experience, I have to figure out what I want and I always leave with multiple things I don't need while forgetting multiple things I do need. Also I live in New York so getting the stuff home sucks.

The problem for me is that ordering online is even worse. It fixes the part where I have to lug the bags home and up stairs, but I don't know how to browse for groceries effectively online. At least wandering the aisles is a mentally tractable concept.

So it just all sucks. I mostly settle for listlessly watching episodes of COPS on my Apple TV and ordering one Seamless meal at a time. Oh well.

I mean, these services aren't going to help you figure out what you want, if you don't know either :) Sounds like you need a personal chef.

speaking personally, in NYC (and presumably other cities where you often don't own a car and instead use public transit) it's quite a pain to get groceries. if you're walking back, you're carrying a lot of crap that's broken to breakage or spillage. then there's the risk you might have too much to carry yourself, then what do you do? getting them delivered is a big help and above a minor convenience for me - i just wouldn't buy groceries otherwise

Ok, so let's say hypothetically this takes off. Now you have an army of grocery getters, for every person in NYC that doesn't leave to get their own groceries. All this does is offset all of those issues, to the person delivering your food. I guess if that convenience is worth the crazy money you have to pay for it sure, but I'd just go out to eat at that point. Especially in NYC.

reply


The person delivering food may be able to use different mechanisms (e.g. vehicles) or division of labor (teamwork) that are not practical for the recipient.

> I'd just go out to eat at that point.

This is not always practical or desirable for lots of people: the sick, those with young kids, the infirm, etc.

Where I live in LA, the only grocery store in reasonable walking distance is a Whole Foods. It's actually cheaper for me to use a grocery delivery service for basics like milk, eggs, and produce every week than it is for me to buy the equivalents from Whole Foods. Delivery services are a no-brainer in my situation.

(I do use a particular delivery service that has direct relationships with farmers, so that could partially explain why it's so cheap.)

Would more frequent, smaller purchase trips be better or is the human traffic/congestion at the grocery store in NYC consistently just too much of a time drain to make that strategy reasonable?

-- EDIT -- I'm curious about others' grocery buying habits because I don't use Instacart.

The grocery store gives me an insane level of anxiety that is only surpassed by having to rip all of my clothes off and rush through the TSA metal detectors then put them all back on without missing my flight and without backing up the other passengers in line.

They are growing fast. They have decent margins. But where is the sustainable competitive advantage? Can somebody enlighten me?

They got physical storage on premise at grocery stores who are not going to give that to providers 2-> infinity. It's highly unlikely that anyone beyond the stores themselves will be able to compete, and they would struggle mightily.

I just logged in for the first time and used a lower manhattan zipcode, the options seemed fairly sparse. I assume that it is more useful in other parts of the country?

In Houston we only have a large regional grocer (HEB) and Petco.

If you're in Manhattan Fresh Direct is the best choice IMO.

Those had to be some pretty bad terms.

I have no comment on the valuation, but the service has made my life better.

I no longer fight with my significant other about grocery store trips, and the house is always stocked with healthy, delicious food from Whole Foods.

In 3 years, I'm not sure I've ever had a problem with an Instacart delivery, other than them occasionally forgetting items.

Interesting that even though we have Whole Foods here (though not nearly as many as other parts of the country) it's not an option, only HEB (large regional grocer in Texas) (I'm in Houston)

My biggest gripes with them include what you just mentioned.

I usually order from them when I'm making a large meal with typically uncommon ingredients. Today I'm making Cuban — I needed Seville oranges for mojo, yuca, rice paper for turrón, etc. Instacart is a gamble for me, and the UI is frustrating.

I want to search for several items across stores and see which ones have them all. Instead I have to try stores one by one and see what's in stock. It's not enough to get me to stop using them, but it is annoying. But the really frustrating thing is when they claim a store has an item, but the shopper doesn't have much incentive to spend time looking for those hard-to-find but critical items. So lots of my orders have missing items which I then have to go out and find myself anyway.

Also bad is that many items are hard to order specific quantities of. Some common produce items are sold by the pound, when I really just need one two count (e.g., onions). Worse, some items are labeled "per unit" but when I order two, they're converted to a weight value and I get fewer than I ordered. Again necessitating a trip to the store.

I acknowledge that most people aren't making the kinds of meals I'm doing, and not suggesting they cater to my admittedly small market segment. But if they solved these problems, they would be amazing instead of "slightly worth it".

I have found specific items that they either lie about not having in stock or.. I don't know, I honestly can't think of any reasoning. Specifically; smoked salmon, this stuff in bags hanging on the wall in the fish section next to imitation crab, etc. I love ordering crackers, brie and smoked salmon. I have never in my life been to a major grocery store that was out of smoked salmon. I did 4 orders over 2-3 months to Instacart and every single one of them either charged me for smoked salmon and didn't provide it or they marked it as out of stock and not replaceable. I emailed asking if there was something up with them and smoked salmon and of course didn't get anything beyond "we're sorry, here's a $5 credit." .. No, really, should I continue trying to order salmon or not?

I don't even try anymore.

Also, I've had packs of salmon filets (let's say a bag of 6) substituted for one filet before. Make sure you check the weights of the substitutions.

I don't know about you, but I love going grocery shopping, especially with a partner.

Funny, my wife and I are the same way. We love grocery shopping together, we get a nice solid hour or so of walking together looking and talking about food. What's so bad about that?

As a counterpoint, I've never had a positive experience with Instacart. Whenever an item is missing (and sometimes I suspect they just can't find the item in store - one time they told me Whole Foods had no parmesan cheese at all), there is a frustrating back-and-forth texting frenzy to decide whether or not you want something else. Not only is it not what you want, it inevitably costs more, and a typical order will have something like a dozen texts from the shopper. In addition to this, the markups are way too high in my opinion. And since I'm not in the store, I never know what's on sale and can never take advantage of it.

After about a half dozen tries I gave up on Instacart. It was so much worse than just going to the store myself.

For what it is anecdotally worth, this has gotten better. It launched in Chicago at least a year ago and the first few orders my wife and I placed, I felt like I should have shopped myself for how many items weren't found and how much hand holding the shopper needed to replace items. We almost gave up on it, but with a baby in the house my wife kept with it and the replacement feedback loop has really gotten much better. Nowadays, out of a 25 item order, maybe 1 item is replaced and usually without a back-and-forth necessary (something reasonable is picked and you have the opportunity to reject it). Also, luckily, in the Chicago market most of the stores are "same-price-as-in-store" and the prices seem fairly reasonable where I mostly believe that.

