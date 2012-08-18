So my question is: how do investors project that an intermediary like Instacart can outcompete the same service provided by the supermarkets themselves? Doordash can compete on variety and speed, but most folks shop at the same one or two supermarkets all the time and rarely need groceries urgently.
Why have the major retailers here been so slow off the mark?
This "servant class" has already existed, but now I feel as if it's being carved out of the already diminishing middle class.
I have not noticed a significant increase in prices (other than Tips & Delivery) over my previous weekly spend at H-E-B, but...I seem to have a lot more targeted shopping cart doing it over InstaCart.
No matter what, for the hour+ it saves me, its probably well worth a <20% markup.
Also, who wants someone picking through all their produce/meats/perishables? That's a pretty subjective thing.
It's tedious and a waste of time. Some people enjoy grocery shopping. Power to them. I hate it.
Online ordering lets me plan what I want to buy. This lets me research--and save--my preferences in a way that can't be done in the aisle. It also removes the after-work parade of junk-food temptations. Stores are great for sampling. I like shopping at farmers' markets because I can nibble. But for that purpose, restaurants and tasting menus are superior.
I don't use Instacart. But I love FreshDirect. Not only are their prices competitive with brick-and-mortar stores, their produce is fresher. When I say "I want lettuce on Tuesday," they message their farms and ensure it's picked at the right time so there is minimal delay between harvesting and delivery.
The US is quite a way behind the times when it comes to online groceries. This is a proven market in other countries.
For reference, 11% of the UK now shop for groceries online[1]. We got our instacart equivalent almost 15 years ago (Ocado[2]). That's a HUGE market. Ocada market cap is something like £1.5 billion last time I looked[3].
Now all major grocery chains offer their own equivalent service, you pick a time slot and pay £5-£10 extra to have it delivered to your door in an hour time slot. Take off petrol costs and it's pretty low cost compared to time saved.
We also have click and collect which allows you to pick up pre-picked groceries on your way home.
I was very happy with the service, but my circumstances were pretty specific. I'm now in a small town in the outskirts of a city and they're not an option here. Even if they were, I have to have a car for other purposes and wouldn't use them anyway.
I don't know how they'll expand outside of urban centers, honestly.
On a side note, about half the Ubers I see around here are pickup trucks, which would make using them for grocery trips more practical. Hmmm.
I am askafriend and I am part of the "Amazon generation".
Middle-mile distribution, with a touch of marketing, is all grocery stores are. They just offload last-mile distribution costs to the consumer; Instacart and friends attempt to play economies of scale against that. Yes, they are currently a luxury. But it seems fair to predict they won't be for long.
Personally I didn't love Peapod last time I used it a number of years back. But, as someone who has a car and can conveniently go to the grocery store, I'd probably give Instacart a spin every now and then if it were available where I live.
Like you I use services for various things that I could do myself: lawn cutting, oil changing, periodic house cleaning. I don't see anything wrong with it but I do recognize they're somewhat luxury goods.
Or, maybe it's not hard but still worth $20 to save an hour of your weekend. It's not like this is an expense that only the super wealthy can afford.
The problem for me is that ordering online is even worse. It fixes the part where I have to lug the bags home and up stairs, but I don't know how to browse for groceries effectively online. At least wandering the aisles is a mentally tractable concept.
So it just all sucks. I mostly settle for listlessly watching episodes of COPS on my Apple TV and ordering one Seamless meal at a time. Oh well.
The person delivering food may be able to use different mechanisms (e.g. vehicles) or division of labor (teamwork) that are not practical for the recipient.
> I'd just go out to eat at that point.
This is not always practical or desirable for lots of people: the sick, those with young kids, the infirm, etc.
(I do use a particular delivery service that has direct relationships with farmers, so that could partially explain why it's so cheap.)
I'm curious about others' grocery buying habits because I don't use Instacart.
I no longer fight with my significant other about grocery store trips, and the house is always stocked with healthy, delicious food from Whole Foods.
In 3 years, I'm not sure I've ever had a problem with an Instacart delivery, other than them occasionally forgetting items.
I usually order from them when I'm making a large meal with typically uncommon ingredients. Today I'm making Cuban — I needed Seville oranges for mojo, yuca, rice paper for turrón, etc. Instacart is a gamble for me, and the UI is frustrating.
I want to search for several items across stores and see which ones have them all. Instead I have to try stores one by one and see what's in stock. It's not enough to get me to stop using them, but it is annoying. But the really frustrating thing is when they claim a store has an item, but the shopper doesn't have much incentive to spend time looking for those hard-to-find but critical items. So lots of my orders have missing items which I then have to go out and find myself anyway.
Also bad is that many items are hard to order specific quantities of. Some common produce items are sold by the pound, when I really just need one two count (e.g., onions). Worse, some items are labeled "per unit" but when I order two, they're converted to a weight value and I get fewer than I ordered. Again necessitating a trip to the store.
I acknowledge that most people aren't making the kinds of meals I'm doing, and not suggesting they cater to my admittedly small market segment. But if they solved these problems, they would be amazing instead of "slightly worth it".
I don't even try anymore.
Also, I've had packs of salmon filets (let's say a bag of 6) substituted for one filet before. Make sure you check the weights of the substitutions.
After about a half dozen tries I gave up on Instacart. It was so much worse than just going to the store myself.
