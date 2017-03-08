I think this presumes a different rationale on the part of the Linux foundation. The answer to the question "Here is some money, can I join?" is always yes. And with enough money it is "heck yes!"
And that leads to "I guess I was being overly naive :("
Which is yes, you were.
Why do politicians, managers, and ex-lovers all have to just "put their differences aside and move on." ? Because if you don't you can't make any progress even if the penultimate step here was one that hurt you badly.
The best way to score this is that VMWare is going to participate in a forum with others who can help guide them to a better compliance record. Both to understand why compliance is good, and to alleviate fears that VMWare might have that complying would leave them vulnerable. What they were before is in the past, now you have a way to work with them to move forward. Consider the alternative that they don't join, they continue to be huge FOSS scofflaws and continue to provide some sort of 'you don't really have to comply' example to others who might be uncomfortable with the GPL. When you look at it this way, it really is a good thing.
I don't think this is the case. VMware (and their lawyers) have studied the GPL and genuinely do not believe they are not complying with its requirements.
This isn't the typical "shady hardware vendor embeds modified busybox" situation where the (in this case alleged) lack of compliance is out of laziness, fear or ignorance.
[Disclaimer: as per my other comment, I used to work at VMware, and am inherently biased in that sense, although I also happen to agree with VMware on the whole ESXi/vmklinux situation.]
Similarly, I think applying a purity test to the LF would be counterproductive: it would end up refusing essentially everyone's money and becoming the FSF or Apache Foundation -- two flat-broke 501(c)(3)s. (Aside, individuals should never ever donate to the LF; donate to a 501(c)(3) instead.)
To sum: I would rather have VMware in than out, and then influence the LF to abide by its broader open source constituency, funding projects at the grass roots that are the lifeblood of open source -- but I also understand those that would view taking VMware's money as selling out that constituency!
There is nothing wrong with this, but the names of these bodies should reflect their interests. A name like 'Linux Foundation' should be the flagship organization promoting Linux and open source globally as well as user and developer interests. Some thing like 'Linux Industry Group' is a better reflection of the work Linux foundation does.
Ultimately its high time end-users organize some kind of funded entity to support open source projects and protect user interests. Not just one but multiple such bodies. Without that the interests of those funding projects, developers and industry bodies will triumph and you will just have to accept what ever is 'decided' for you.
I think forums like this should also gently encourage all the thousands of startups who dip into the Linux ecosystem pool but do not contribute anything back even after they are successfully, sometimes wildly. That doesn't feel right.
Hiring people working on specific open source projects is good, but its not support, its protecting your own interests. Non-conditional funding so they can continue to do their work that you have benefited from is better.
Its like a river, if you keep on taking from it eventually there will be nothing left.
- you can abuse Linux, the GPL and copyleft while still being accepted amidst the Linux Foundation Members
- it means the Linux Foundations has no ethical concerns whatsoever about accepting such entities without previously asking them to become clean
- it also means that VMware has still not understood that Linux and FOSS is about your actions, particularly the kind of choices you make how to technically work with the community, and not against it.
I think all of those apply to Microsoft, too. The Linux Foundation tainted its image when it accepted Microsoft without even demanding that it "becomes clean," as the author says, in regards to its exploitative use of patents against OEMs that dare to use Linux-based operating systems.
Also Microsoft has been embracing FOSS more and more, they certainly don't do anything copyleft but they do release their own things in MIT and accept contributions on a number of significant projects.
The bottom line is that everyone's life is better because of FLOSS. So many of us owe our careers to an army of forgotten programmers who share their time and brain power to build software for the public domain.
If offers artists in other countries an alternative to expensive software like photoshop. It allows a startup to lower the cost of opening a call center by not having to buy Windows licenses. The cancer researchers trying to find a personalized treatment for your colon cancer use FLOSS. Your state government uses software from Microsoft and Oracle. And even those are affected by and improved due to the existence of FLOSS.
I know you wont understand this. But there are a lot of kids reading this too and they should know not everyone agrees with you.
Nonetheless I disagree with you. I think it's worth actually pursuing this and settling the VMware situation clearly.
Uncertainty is rarely a good thing for anyone in these kind of situations, and so I'm disappointed that there still hasn't been a real ruling on the merits of the case.
Personally I remain convinced that the vmklinux/shim usage pattern is ok by the letter of the license, but I can understand Harald Welte and Christopher Hellwig's viewpoint.
Are you also advocating ignoring OS X license terms (ie: do you advocate running a bought copy of OS X in a vm on non-apple hardware to build iOS/OS X applications)? Pirate Microsoft Windows, SQL Server - or run Oracle databases without paying a license fee?
If not, I can't see how you can support not following the rather simple copyleft licenses. If a company don't want to leverage all the years of developer effort that is given away for free with the Linux kernel - they're free to invest the millions of dollars worth of work to write their own kernel. I mean, if a grad student could write the Linux kernel in the early 90s, surely VMware can write an OS kernel today?
I'm assuming by "people" you mean pirates like VMWare or mindless end users like yourself, since it's a huge deal for developers. When I make the conscious decision to license my work for others to use under the GPL instead of something completely permissive like MIT, I clearly don't want some commercial enterprise ripping off my work and using it to line their own pockets without even contributing back their modifications.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/linus-torvaldss-love-hate-relat...
Net-net, I struggle to get more worked up about GPL compliance than the author of the affected open source compliance.
FOSS makes the Internet possible at lower cost and with more innovation than it would be without it. Full stop.
The things with FOSS is there are different degrees of rigidity. On the one hand, you have copyleft licenses like GPL that tend to make commercial development very tricky. On the other hand you have more permissive licenses like MIT and Apache that do encourage further open source work but where the vast majority of improvements don't get committed back upstream (since they become a part of proprietary offerings).
Edit: To be clear I'm talking more about philosophy, not licensing. I do still struggle with the idea of GPL requiring changes to be made public.
I can understand that many here disagree with this, and I am an open source advocate myself. Nevertheless, it is important to understand how some companies work. The best way to change this, is to create enough open source software, which can be used as a replacement for closed packages.
Most of the web stuff that people work on these days is rather outside of this problem, unless is an AGPL license.
It is tricky if you want to base your commercial product on a derivation of a GPL licensed software.
