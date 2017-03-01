I imagine that they have something similar in house that they run since it is pretty vital to their core business, but you never know.
I am working on Deep Video Analytics an Open Source Visual Search and Analytics platform for images and videos. The goal of Deep Video analytics is to become a quickly customizable platform for developing visual & video analytics applications, while benefiting from seamless integration with state or the art models released by the vision research community. Its currently in very active development but still well tested and usable without having to write any code.
https://github.com/AKSHAYUBHAT/DeepVideoAnalytics
https://deepvideoanalytics.com
High-quality custom model training as a service seems much more compelling.
Of course taking as an example for a sport’s clothing company where their digital assets are mostly related to their products a general purpose API might not get the subtle differences between two similar shoes, or clothing lines from different seasons. But it might be enough to help catalog that one image or video has a sports person in, and the other is a fashion shoot or product shot.
People post millions of hours of themselves in natural settings on Snapchat. If you can recognize their settings (objects, environments) and cluster/categorize users then you can target advertising even more intrusively than Google et al already do.
