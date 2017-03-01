Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cloud Video Intelligence API (cloud.google.com)
I wonder if Snapchat is/will become a large user of this service? Depending on the average response time of this API, Snapchat could get much better ad targeting analyzing their Stories content.

I imagine that they have something similar in house that they run since it is pretty vital to their core business, but you never know.

I think there is a need for a comprehensive system for image and video data analytics. Much like how we today have relational databases (postgres, MYSQL) and full text search engines (lucene/Solr). The approach Google or Amazon have been taking which involves providing a "tagging" API is frankly unimaginative.

I am working on Deep Video Analytics an Open Source Visual Search and Analytics platform for images and videos. The goal of Deep Video analytics is to become a quickly customizable platform for developing visual & video analytics applications, while benefiting from seamless integration with state or the art models released by the vision research community. Its currently in very active development but still well tested and usable without having to write any code.

https://github.com/AKSHAYUBHAT/DeepVideoAnalytics

https://deepvideoanalytics.com

It was really entertaining listening to Fei-Fei Lee talk about AI and ML at Google Cloud. If you get the chance check it out on YouTube. I especially liked how she referred to video as once being the "dark matter" of vision AI.

Direct link to her talk: https://youtu.be/j_K1YoMHpbk?t=2h38m40s

Would you mind share a youtube link?

I think the most commercially successful application of computer vision has been quality-control devices (citation needed). Agriculture is very interested in CV for a return-optimization technique known as precision farming. Manufacturers pay for inspection of production throughout the pipeline. To predict where a mass-market CV could be successful, I think we should look for industries with similar problems but cannot currently afford a bespoke custom modeling solution.

I'm curious about how much use these general-purpose computer vision APIs are actually getting. How many companies out there really want to sift through a lot of photos to find ones that contain "sailboat"? I'm inclined to think a lot more companies would want to find "one of these five different specific kinds of sailboats performing this action", which is definitely not among the tens of thousands of predefined labels that Google, and Amazon, offer with their general purpose models.

High-quality custom model training as a service seems much more compelling.

one immediate need is NSFW flagging, esp. things that might indicate abuse.

It depends on the data set and the images in question.

Of course taking as an example for a sport’s clothing company where their digital assets are mostly related to their products a general purpose API might not get the subtle differences between two similar shoes, or clothing lines from different seasons. But it might be enough to help catalog that one image or video has a sports person in, and the other is a fashion shoot or product shot.

Can't you do model training with the google vision API?

I have been on the beta program for this and generally the results in our testing have been very good. I particularly like how granular the data can get.

What do you guys plan to do with it? Another poster mentioned how it seems hard to imagine a business that has a model around "finding the sailboats in this batch of pics."

The business prop is easy and already hinted at by another user here.

People post millions of hours of themselves in natural settings on Snapchat. If you can recognize their settings (objects, environments) and cluster/categorize users then you can target advertising even more intrusively than Google et al already do.

