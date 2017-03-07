Hacker News
Wanted: Seasoned executive, preferably female, to steer Uber out of a major rut
(
usatoday.com
)
2 points
by
rock57
11 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
rock57
7 minutes ago
"This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a chief operating officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey," Kalanick said in a statement. As far as I recall the "taxi tape" [1] Travis might rather prefer TWO female COOs who could partner with him :) right at the back seat of Uber Black limo :) [1] Quoting
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2981388/uber-travis-kalanick-b...
"Kalanick had been filmed boasting of his work ethic with two women on the backseat of the car before rowing with the driver"
