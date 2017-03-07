Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Wanted: Seasoned executive, preferably female, to steer Uber out of a major rut (usatoday.com)
2 points by rock57 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a chief operating officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey," Kalanick said in a statement. As far as I recall the "taxi tape" [1] Travis might rather prefer TWO female COOs who could partner with him :) right at the back seat of Uber Black limo :) [1] Quoting https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2981388/uber-travis-kalanick-b... "Kalanick had been filmed boasting of his work ethic with two women on the backseat of the car before rowing with the driver"

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: