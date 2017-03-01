Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Blockchain Will Do to Banks and Law Firms What the Internet Did to Media
(
hbr.org
)
7 points
by
walterbell
25 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
rc_bhg
5 minutes ago
Maybe. If so, only on a much smaller scale. A lot of the automation in Blockchain tech might actually help the banks and law firms make even more money by having to employ fewer people.
reply
vanattab
2 minutes ago
yeah... just like the "sharing economy" was going to take over the world.
reply
brilliantcode
11 minutes ago
said the blockchain expert.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply