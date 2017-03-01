Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Blockchain Will Do to Banks and Law Firms What the Internet Did to Media (hbr.org)
7 points by walterbell 25 minutes ago





Maybe. If so, only on a much smaller scale. A lot of the automation in Blockchain tech might actually help the banks and law firms make even more money by having to employ fewer people.

yeah... just like the "sharing economy" was going to take over the world.

said the blockchain expert.

