The facts are that women are poorly represented in the tech community[1], and do make less than men[2]. Any attempt to let women feel more accepted and bring about much needed change should be championed, not picked apart and belittled because you feel like you are personally being attacked when people are just asking for help.
1. http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2014/05/28/google-release...
2. https://www.cnet.com/news/biggest-pay-gap-in-america-compute...
reply
It is good to encourage women and other underrepresented groups to enter tech-just imagine how many awesome programmers we are missing out on- but I feel we can do this by being objectively accurate.
I'm with you on the underrepresented story, this is very common. But the glassdoor study has many major flaws and I don't think is really that useful. The biggest flaw is that it's only using self-reported data for location, gender, salary and job title; and it has a very broad comparison by job title that doesn't really fit when you are comparing "programmer" with "qa engineer"
That said, I find it much easier to believe that women are paid less than men, on average, than to believe otherwise. This has been the case historically since pretty much the founding of the nation. While I would certainly hope and do believe that women now make more than they have in the past, and that their pay is now approaching that of men, I think it's unreasonable to believe that we have reached "pay equity" between the sexes.
In my opinion, I would not consider pay between men and women equitable until I have seen reasonable looking studies that have proven the case. I think it would be wise to be skeptical of such studies but look forward to their being published.
It's interesting that you require data to change your assumption that there's not a problem.
I am comfortable with my assertion that I will need to see some data before I take the position that women are not paid less than men in a discriminatory fashion. In my opinion, that women are discriminated against is a historical truth. I am not trying to be insulting, but I do find it hard to believe that people disagree on this.
https://research-content.glassdoor.com/app/uploads/sites/2/2...
And it, like most of the statistical papers surrounding the pay gap suffer from what I personally affectionately refer to as the "peanut butter spread" problem.
The implicit assumption of pay gap studies is that if you group all jobs into a category and then segment them by gender both groups should have equal distribution of some set of attributes X, Y, and Z. I can't help but feel as if looking at genders (or really any segment of society) and assuming they have "independent and identically distributed"[1] random variables is flawed.
For example, UC enrollment of undergraduate students for Engineering/CS has hovered around 14.5% for the last several years[2]. My fraternity, however, was more than half Engineering/CS majors at one point in time during my time as an undergrad at UC Davis.
One way to look at this is:
* My fraternity favored Engineering/CS majors
another way would be:
* My fraternity discriminated against non-Engineering/CS majors
But neither is actually true. The fact my fraternity had a higher percentage of Engineering/CS majors than the overall student body distribution does not imply any sort of causal influence insidious or otherwise; correlation is not causation.
Moreover, all things being equal, should my fraternity have the same distribution of majors as the overall student body?
I would argue no. Membership of a fraternity, or any other student organization for that matter, should be a personal choice. Whether it is a collection of like-minded individuals, similar majors, or similar interests that motivates you to join the choice should be yours to freely make. If that means that individual fraternities all have non-identical distributions of majors, then so be it!
Make no mistake, I am all about freedom of choice. I also am steadfastly libertarian and individual freedoms (and this applies equally when it comes to gender considerations). But I don't necessarily believe that in a Utopia-esque society where there is perfect freedom of choice that there would also be perfectly equal distributions of any sort.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_and_identically_di...
[2] https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/infocenter/fall-enrol...
Treatment of women as full-fledged peers is definitely something that needs better attention in our industry.
I also don't like how the article equates programming and its value system of efficiency and beauty as factors of value and correctness with the political aspect of Senator's Warren actions that uses a different value system. If you agree with Warren, then this article makes more sense because you think Warren was right, but was stopped. If you disagree with Warren, then you may think that she broke whatever rules of the Senate and was properly stopped.
Finally, I don't like how it equates all of these awesome female and non-binary programmer examples of success with Senator Warren's failure. She was stopped and Sessions was confirmed as attorney general. It would be cool if there was a better example that resulted in success, like Senator Warren's own story of how she became a senator.
And I read the "Nevertheless, she coded" as more of a global She, as in there are still women in computer science pushing for equality even in the face of the obstacles that women in tech have encountered in the past.
For example, the inclusion of Elizabeth Warren and McConnell's line. What McConnell did (attempt to shut down resistance of the opposite party) was wrong-headed and undemocratic, but the only thing it had to do with gender was the use of a pronoun (edit: yodon is right).
Nobody would have paid much attention to it if he'd said "nevertheless he persisted", but a partisan attack was made into something about gender when there's no reason to believe it was so.
What does it really have to do with coding, anyway? It's inclusion says more about the author's goals than it does about the topic.
I don't think the tone of "the world is sexist" is genuine or fair, Susan Fowlers case is notable because it's definitely the exception, not the norm.
Of course I will be glad when things like that _never- happen_, but if you take the example of murders.. There is usually a huge murder problem when you do not hear about individual murders. If you know how many people a year are being murdered in your town, that means that there is a low enough amount for each case to be exceptional and newsworthy.
Of course, you hope that no murders happen. But that's unfortunately unrealistic.
I hope, sincerely, I'm right about that case and there is no institutionalised sexism in tech, I have never really seen it (aside from one super condescending guy), but of course that's anecdatum. What I _do_ see is a lot of women being told to play victim and doing so, this article is fodder for that.
One explanation for this is that it isn't happening. Another is that it isn't happening in my "spaces" (networks/companies/etc.). But another is that it is, but in ways that I don't see. I don't know how much all my coworkers are paid, and if someone is receiving unwanted advances it would likely be happening where I can't see it. There are other explanations too, maybe I'm used to some sexist behaviors and wouldn't notice if they happened right in front of me. A lot of the tech culture humor I'm aware of, and have participated in, revolves around programmers being men. It took some time and some serious reflection before I realized this was the case, and that it was a problem.
So sure, no one in my office runs around "grabbing women by the ...," or joking with me about it, but that doesn't mean sexism isn't happening. And I respect and trust my female peers enough to take them seriously when they tell me it is.
All that said, there's one piece of data I simply can't square with "sexism isn't a serious problem in tech." Every company I've worked for, every conference or meetup I've attended, most of the blogs I follow and books I've read - vastly more men than women. To the point that it's almost absurd. Here's what gets me about that - I love what I do! Tech is a great field to be working in for a ton of reasons! Objective reasons! On top of that so much of tech lends itself naturally to inclusiveness. What the fk is going on that I can work for years on teams of 90% men?! This doesn't prove sexism in tech, but it's evidence that something is up, right? And the accounts I've heard of women being treated poorly in tech give credence sexism as one possible and reasonable explanation.
Heck, I don't even think I'm arguing with you. Your posts sound reasonable, I get the sense you care, and I'm certainly less familiar with European tech culture than American. BUT it is worth your time to dig into the, "if I don't see it isn't happening" thing because that can be a trap; one I've fallen into myself.
But at some point, you read enough stories, you realize it's the norm, not the exception.
Also, your murder analogy is.. absurd.
I sincerely hope the problem isn't systemic or systematic within tech, but I need to see data to believe this. Your anecdotes of multiple women who have, unfortunately, suffered, is not evidence of a systemic element of tech company culture.
I'm not worried about framing issues, I'm worried about being accurate and precise. One of the parts of programming that I like the most is the procedural accuracy that comes from coding.
Also, do you really think your own anecdote of "I stare at a screen all day and haven't noticed sexual harassment" is more useful?
I don't stare at a screen all day. I work and have worked with teams of all sizes, hiring, firing, negotiating salary, dealing with HR and all that stuff. Although I would love to stare at a screen all day.
It's funny that you are calling me as sheltered and saying my experience isn't valid. This doesn't seem like rational behavior. Your irrationality in this aspect makes me doubt other claims by you that are not backed by data.
I am claiming that you should not assert something is common without data. Somehow your anecdotal conversations are valid for a really broad assumption for frequency?
It's very interesting that you have such a double standard toward things you believe. How do you form beliefs? Do you randomly decide things, then cherry pick enough "data" to back up your opinion?
No true Scotsman
*Trying to censor opposition in earlier post.
If you ever wonder why people aren't taking you seriously or listening to you, that's a good start.
I've seen sexism once, it was some guy talking down to the team lead of the help desk, this guy was _shredded_ by every person in the office, before being told to come to HR, someone came to clear his desk that day.
This was in the UK where it is rather hard to fire people, so I find it hard to believe to be quite honest that the situation is anywhere near as dire as it's painted. Of course, I wouldn't see it, I'm a big ugly bearded bloke.
But we need stats, stories, we need to hold people accountable if it's not the way it should be. Not tell everyone it's bad and then go on about feminism. The kinds of people who are causing these issues do not give a solitary fuck about how your girls have your back, especially if you're not going to hold the guy to account in the first place.
There's one particularly dishonest method that people who defend the status quo use (usually out of sweaty desperation for privileges handed out based on gender, race, or financial class), which is the way they frame incidents of abuse or oppression as completely isolated from society or culture.
If you look at the Uber or Tor cases you have to realize that there is a culture in hacker / geek / IT that enabled it. Hell, if you post on HN must you realize there's values that the majority of us share. And those values that enabled the horrors at Tor and Uber are likely also present in other situations that are based on or include the same culture.
If you think I'm implying all men in SV or on HN are misogynists then you're willfully misinterpreting me, I'm just saying these are systematic / cultural issues and should be addressed as such. Also, it'd be great if you'd step out of the way.
I won't comment on "get out of the way".
The reason I bring this up is because if Women know it's normal and accepted to point out their oppressors and that justice will be had, then they will be more likely to report them and the world becomes a better place.
I fight for equality, my fight is no less valid than yours just because I have a penis, but I told you about the refugees already- I don't want women to be in tech if they're not integrated. We _all_ deserve to be integrated.
here we go...
I would imagine it's really hard to measure the pay gap between programmers because there are literally coders that are 2x or 5x more productive than other coders. So I don't think it's as simple as checking all the people with "programmer" in their title by gender.
Women generally work less than men and take time off to have babies, man lands on moon.
http://time.com/money/4285843/gender-pay-gap-excuses-wrong/
“A 2011 study from Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce found that "men with some college but no degree earn about the same as women with a Bachelor’s degree," and that "wo men have to have a Ph.D. to make as much as men with a B.A."
So you can't chalk the wage gap up to education. What about time in the workforce then? Attributing differences in pay to women's perceived inexperience ignores the studies that show the more years a woman spends in the workforce, the bigger the gap gets between her and her equally experienced male colleagues. Women in their late 20s earn around 92% of what their male peers receive, whereas women in their early 50s make just 71% of the average man's wages, according to a report from Claudia Goldin, an economics professor at Harvard University.”
> Women in their late 20s earn around 92% of what their male peers receive, whereas women in their early 50s make just 71% of the average man's wages
That makes sense, but doesn't mean that disparity increases as a woman ages - my first impression is that a woman in her late 50s entered the workforce about 40 years ago. There was certainly pervasive inequity at that time, and the opportunities those women were excluded from early in their careers compound.
While I grant you that people have made the issue more visible, I don't see any reason to think pay somehow became equal. On the contrary, studies insist that the problem persists to this day.
There should be a statistical paper with a proper analysis somewhere, I'll try looking for it.
I expect better from The Practical Dev, you don't have to paint men in a derogatory light to bring up women.
What you see as an "attempt at dividing" is more accurately the article showing you reality while you dismiss it.
It's not the ones complaining about this stuff who are "dividing the genders".
And of course, we're not even a month of a self-implosion event at Uber, where we see a lot of corroboration of workplace harassment claims.
If you need to be told "not all men" you can maybe write a chrome extension so that it subs "men" to "men (but of course it should be clear from context: not every single man ever or currently)" and that'll cover you.
I'm not sure I see what you're referring to. I don't think the article mentions men at all, apart from the senators?
I read the post, but your comments still make little sense to me. The only interpretations I can think of paint you in a pretty negative light and that would be clearly unfair on my part.
FWIW, gender equality is a serious issue in all fields (including software development) in this country and I feel it is both important and worthwhile to keep this top-of-mind. International Women's Day and this page are both working toward that goal... This surely is just as relevant to the site as the "Decline in Sexual Frequency Among American Adults" article.[0]
[0]: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10508-017-0953-...
Whether her points are validate or not, the rules were followed as they would have been with any man.
If she wants to get her opinion out, she can hold a press conference outside the Senate or simply call Maddow, like she did- a friendly audience that would allow her to speak as long as they had time for.
The Senate has rules, and those rules are fairly enforced regardless of gender.
I had heard wage gap wasn't an accurate disparity in software engineering jobs. Like there isnt a cabal of people at every company conspiring against equally qualified candidates based on gender.
In HIRED's report it seemed more common that people underbid themselves, and more often than not the company still gave people higher offers if they had underbid but these were still lower offers than for people that bid higher or overbid.
Lets work on it but we have to get the discussion right first. I think villifying a sexist boogeyman isn't going to get us anywhere if a persistent reality is more nuanced.
> I think villifying a sexist boogeyman isn't going to get us anywhere
I don't think anyone is denying that sexist rhetoric exists, or that a pay gap exists. It could be "vilifying a sexist boogeyman" to say that one is primarily caused by the other, and it's fair to criticize articles that say that. But I don't think this article says anything like that. I think it addresses them separately.
I like the cause: awareness of gender discrimination, harassment and awareness of contributions in the workforce.
I think the wage gap is tangential to these circumstances, when there is evidence to the contrary for equally qualified individuals in software engineering roles. This isn't saying that gender based averages won't reveal the existence of a gap, it is saying that the current discussion misses the mark, as if this is a form of harassment that is either deliberate or unconscious bias that people simply aren't aware of, when there are other circumstances that are more nuanced and likely more prevalent, in the field of "coding".
It's true. The earliest "computers" were overwhelmingly women.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_computer#Wartime_computi...
Feb 8, 2017 was a Wednesday, not a Tuesday.
If we tell them they're victims enough then they'll believe it. There is evidence of this in other things for instance refugees who are told that they're victims are less likely to integrate.
I'm more focused on pointing out that we're all equal. If you're a woman on my team, I'm incredibly sorry but I'm not going to celebrate your feminity any more than I'd celebrate my other colleagues manliness. You do your job and I'll reward everyone with good pay, a bonus and a cake or two.
You're literally commenting on a page written by women for women, saying that they're being manipulated by outside forces, and suggesting better ways to manipulate them.
Have you ever thought about your opinions on feminism at all?
However, the "Women in tech" push, while noble sounding has not done much to assuade confidence that they're actually doing anything. My awareness of women in tech is absolutely sky-high, with all the back-patting praise they're giving themselves almost constantly.
I don't mind it of course, they're completely free to do what they wish, but it doesn't sit right with me to keep calling them victims. If they're victims give me something to use to help them. Don't point at invisible sexism (which I have seen _once_ and subsequently that person was fired for it).
I get that you have an agenda regarding this, I, kinda don't. My personal belief is that Women are a plus to any company, and if some company is sexist then (on a purely capitalist level) great! more coders/sysadmins for me.
If someone else is going to pay them less, great! I could give a shit what you have between your legs, it's what's between your ears that matters, so, again, I'm gonna pay fair and others will probably too, but otherwise, more coders/sysadmins for me.
If I find out someone is being sexist in my org and pushing coders/sysadmins away, that person is going to feel a big wrath _regardless_ of my moral code. But because they're costing the company talent, and talent is hard to find.
Then of course I _do_ feel a moral obligation to ensure everyone in my org is happy, but my previous sentences were referring to pure logic.
The page you're commenting on cites these cases and is trying to address them.
And yet... for some reason you can't let that be. Something is making you pop up, uninvited, to make sure your thoughts on feminism and what's fair in tech are heard too.
Do you really not realize you're doing this? Can you honestly not figure out why? Do you not see how a bunch of men in this thread fighting desperately for the status quo is, in fact, a sign of something systematic?
My advice for you is to think clearly and objectively about what your thoughts are and how they are misaligned with mine.
I understand what you have been claiming but you have also been decrying other people for doing the same things you are doing. I am not here for a fight. I don't want you getting swelly eyed and emotional because then all logic and reasoning will shut down.
Men in this thread are mostly doing what I have done. And that's denounce the victim complex, to denounce the notion that women need to be handled with kid gloves, to denounce that anyone believes that it's fair for women to be unequal.
It's not about maintaining a status quo, that will never be the case- it's about shutting down this kind of rhetoric which does nothing to help women. It just makes them feel validated if they feel like victims or, worse, makes them feel like they're going to be systematically oppressed when it may be perfectly false to assert that.
I have worked for a long time, if someone told me I couldn't do something I would have that bias deeply ingrained in my head, if I were told people are likely to think less of me, I would assume them being critical of me or my ideas was them attacking me or oppressing me based on those things.
Where I have worked, where my friends have worked this is patently false, but of course maybe that's because I've only worked in a few companies across Northern Europe.
You're too fragile to address this or gain any sort of self-awareness, so talking to you is a waste of time. Hopefully someone else has read my comments and actually thought about the issue.
The facts are that women are poorly represented in the tech community[1], and do make less than men[2]. Any attempt to let women feel more accepted and bring about much needed change should be championed, not picked apart and belittled because you feel like you are personally being attacked when people are just asking for help.
1. http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2014/05/28/google-release...
2. https://www.cnet.com/news/biggest-pay-gap-in-america-compute...
reply