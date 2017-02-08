Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nevertheless, She Coded (dev.to)
80 points by lmcnish14 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 76 comments | favorite





I'm frankly quite surprised by the initial wave of comments disparaging this message.

The facts are that women are poorly represented in the tech community[1], and do make less than men[2]. Any attempt to let women feel more accepted and bring about much needed change should be championed, not picked apart and belittled because you feel like you are personally being attacked when people are just asking for help.

1. http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2014/05/28/google-release...

2. https://www.cnet.com/news/biggest-pay-gap-in-america-compute...

This is a really good point, but I think for me it's more of a visceral response to falseness or inaccuracy that was developed by programming actually.

It is good to encourage women and other underrepresented groups to enter tech-just imagine how many awesome programmers we are missing out on- but I feel we can do this by being objectively accurate.

I'm with you on the underrepresented story, this is very common. But the glassdoor study has many major flaws and I don't think is really that useful. The biggest flaw is that it's only using self-reported data for location, gender, salary and job title; and it has a very broad comparison by job title that doesn't really fit when you are comparing "programmer" with "qa engineer"

It's going to be easy to find problems with any study with which you disagree. I want to be clear: studies that are trying to distill something with this vast a number of moving parts will never be entirely satisfactory to everyone. The issues are simply too complicated.

That said, I find it much easier to believe that women are paid less than men, on average, than to believe otherwise. This has been the case historically since pretty much the founding of the nation. While I would certainly hope and do believe that women now make more than they have in the past, and that their pay is now approaching that of men, I think it's unreasonable to believe that we have reached "pay equity" between the sexes.

In my opinion, I would not consider pay between men and women equitable until I have seen reasonable looking studies that have proven the case. I think it would be wise to be skeptical of such studies but look forward to their being published.

That's pretty fatalistic, there are many quality studies that people disagree with. The soundness of a paper isn't based on whether you agree with it or disagree with it, it is based on the methods and the data.

It's interesting that you require data to change your assumption that there's not a problem.

I think it is easy to nitpick studies, especially when they are trying to measure something that is this complicated. While the soundness of the paper should be grounded in the methods and the data, it is far too easy for an individual to discount it's value based on a perceived mistake in method. The more complex the methods, the more polarizing the results, the more this is the case. For this particular issue, I think the methods by definition need to be fairly complex.

I am comfortable with my assertion that I will need to see some data before I take the position that women are not paid less than men in a discriminatory fashion. In my opinion, that women are discriminated against is a historical truth. I am not trying to be insulting, but I do find it hard to believe that people disagree on this.

You bring up a fair point that the study is not perfect. I would be interested to find a better study, but to be honest I'm not sure where I would be able to find one... I'll see if I can find a more objective one after work.

To build off your comment, I went ahead and found the glassdoor study:

https://research-content.glassdoor.com/app/uploads/sites/2/2...

And it, like most of the statistical papers surrounding the pay gap suffer from what I personally affectionately refer to as the "peanut butter spread" problem.

The implicit assumption of pay gap studies is that if you group all jobs into a category and then segment them by gender both groups should have equal distribution of some set of attributes X, Y, and Z. I can't help but feel as if looking at genders (or really any segment of society) and assuming they have "independent and identically distributed"[1] random variables is flawed.

For example, UC enrollment of undergraduate students for Engineering/CS has hovered around 14.5% for the last several years[2]. My fraternity, however, was more than half Engineering/CS majors at one point in time during my time as an undergrad at UC Davis.

One way to look at this is:

* My fraternity favored Engineering/CS majors

another way would be:

* My fraternity discriminated against non-Engineering/CS majors

But neither is actually true. The fact my fraternity had a higher percentage of Engineering/CS majors than the overall student body distribution does not imply any sort of causal influence insidious or otherwise; correlation is not causation.

Moreover, all things being equal, should my fraternity have the same distribution of majors as the overall student body?

I would argue no. Membership of a fraternity, or any other student organization for that matter, should be a personal choice. Whether it is a collection of like-minded individuals, similar majors, or similar interests that motivates you to join the choice should be yours to freely make. If that means that individual fraternities all have non-identical distributions of majors, then so be it!

Make no mistake, I am all about freedom of choice. I also am steadfastly libertarian and individual freedoms (and this applies equally when it comes to gender considerations). But I don't necessarily believe that in a Utopia-esque society where there is perfect freedom of choice that there would also be perfectly equal distributions of any sort.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_and_identically_di...

[2] https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/infocenter/fall-enrol...

I just had a conversation with a friend of mine today about the issues she is facing as a "woman in tech". It was some stuff that really surprised me. On today of all days.

Treatment of women as full-fledged peers is definitely something that needs better attention in our industry.

The whole premise of this article as espoused in the first sentence, seems rather divorced from reality, to me.

How do you see that? What do you disagree with?

I'm not the person you asked, but I don't see how Senator Warren speaking has much to do with women programmers. While there are lot of challenges, I don't think Ada Lovelace was denegrated. In fact, the quote about her is kind of nonsense as it refers to her historical significance as related to her actions at the time. Is this trying to say that she coded despite computer science historians trying to belittle her contribution after her death? Or is it poorly worded and intends to convey that people kept trying to stop her and she persisted (which is true as it was very difficult for her). "Despite continued assaults on the credibility of her contributions to modern computer science as the world’s first computer programmer, Ada Lovelace coded."

I also don't like how the article equates programming and its value system of efficiency and beauty as factors of value and correctness with the political aspect of Senator's Warren actions that uses a different value system. If you agree with Warren, then this article makes more sense because you think Warren was right, but was stopped. If you disagree with Warren, then you may think that she broke whatever rules of the Senate and was properly stopped.

Finally, I don't like how it equates all of these awesome female and non-binary programmer examples of success with Senator Warren's failure. She was stopped and Sessions was confirmed as attorney general. It would be cool if there was a better example that resulted in success, like Senator Warren's own story of how she became a senator.

The article isn't responsible for the recent re-purposing of the phrase "Nevertheless, she persisted", and I think it's a relevant connection to make.

And I read the "Nevertheless, she coded" as more of a global She, as in there are still women in computer science pushing for equality even in the face of the obstacles that women in tech have encountered in the past.

It's the little things.

For example, the inclusion of Elizabeth Warren and McConnell's line. What McConnell did (attempt to shut down resistance of the opposite party) was wrong-headed and undemocratic, but the only thing it had to do with gender was the use of a pronoun (edit: yodon is right).

Nobody would have paid much attention to it if he'd said "nevertheless he persisted", but a partisan attack was made into something about gender when there's no reason to believe it was so.

What does it really have to do with coding, anyway? It's inclusion says more about the author's goals than it does about the topic.

King is not "on camera praising sessions." She was a speaker at a public event where she was expected to acknowledge the other headliners in the room. She acknowledged his physical presence, nothing more, and if you watch the tape it's fairly clear she isn't happy about doing so and left him to the end of the list because of it.

Google Susan Fowler and/or stop being dishonest.

Susan Fowlers case is harrowing and disgusting and shows that sometimes there bad people in powerful positions who are sexist.

I don't think the tone of "the world is sexist" is genuine or fair, Susan Fowlers case is notable because it's definitely the exception, not the norm.

Of course I will be glad when things like that _never- happen_, but if you take the example of murders.. There is usually a huge murder problem when you do not hear about individual murders. If you know how many people a year are being murdered in your town, that means that there is a low enough amount for each case to be exceptional and newsworthy.

Of course, you hope that no murders happen. But that's unfortunately unrealistic.

I hope, sincerely, I'm right about that case and there is no institutionalised sexism in tech, I have never really seen it (aside from one super condescending guy), but of course that's anecdatum. What I _do_ see is a lot of women being told to play victim and doing so, this article is fodder for that.

For what it's worth, I'm not sure I've seen much I could objectively call sexism either. Some, but not a lot. Certainly not enough to use words like "systemic."

One explanation for this is that it isn't happening. Another is that it isn't happening in my "spaces" (networks/companies/etc.). But another is that it is, but in ways that I don't see. I don't know how much all my coworkers are paid, and if someone is receiving unwanted advances it would likely be happening where I can't see it. There are other explanations too, maybe I'm used to some sexist behaviors and wouldn't notice if they happened right in front of me. A lot of the tech culture humor I'm aware of, and have participated in, revolves around programmers being men. It took some time and some serious reflection before I realized this was the case, and that it was a problem.

So sure, no one in my office runs around "grabbing women by the ...," or joking with me about it, but that doesn't mean sexism isn't happening. And I respect and trust my female peers enough to take them seriously when they tell me it is.

All that said, there's one piece of data I simply can't square with "sexism isn't a serious problem in tech." Every company I've worked for, every conference or meetup I've attended, most of the blogs I follow and books I've read - vastly more men than women. To the point that it's almost absurd. Here's what gets me about that - I love what I do! Tech is a great field to be working in for a ton of reasons! Objective reasons! On top of that so much of tech lends itself naturally to inclusiveness. What the fk is going on that I can work for years on teams of 90% men?! This doesn't prove sexism in tech, but it's evidence that something is up, right? And the accounts I've heard of women being treated poorly in tech give credence sexism as one possible and reasonable explanation.

Heck, I don't even think I'm arguing with you. Your posts sound reasonable, I get the sense you care, and I'm certainly less familiar with European tech culture than American. BUT it is worth your time to dig into the, "if I don't see it isn't happening" thing because that can be a trap; one I've fallen into myself.

This stuff, like catcalling, is mostly invisible to me as a man.

But at some point, you read enough stories, you realize it's the norm, not the exception.

Susan Fowler's case was not unique, I know women in tech who can confirm this. These are systematic issues. Why are you so desperate to downplay them, and why do you get so nervous when you're not allowed to frame the issues or control how they're addressed?

Also, your murder analogy is.. absurd.

I don't think anyone is claiming that Susan Fowler's case is unique, it is not. Her case is rare, like murder. Of course murder is a terrible crime and is in no way equivalent to sexual harassment, but is useful as an example of a terrible, but rare case.

I sincerely hope the problem isn't systemic or systematic within tech, but I need to see data to believe this. Your anecdotes of multiple women who have, unfortunately, suffered, is not evidence of a systemic element of tech company culture.

I'm not worried about framing issues, I'm worried about being accurate and precise. One of the parts of programming that I like the most is the procedural accuracy that comes from coding.

It's not rare. Everyone is telling you it's not rare! Women keep saying it's not rare! If you had any interest in looking at the issue honestly you'd know this. Computers can't teach you about the subtleties of power dynamics and politics. You only think this because you're sheltered, so please stop telling women their experiences aren't valid.

Also, do you really think your own anecdote of "I stare at a screen all day and haven't noticed sexual harassment" is more useful?

What do you mean by "everyone is telling you it's not rare?" I read accounts of women who were treated horribly and unjustly, but certainly not by "everyone." I expect I see a post or three every month and that is rare considering there are 3.6M programmers in the US and 18.2M worldwide.

I don't stare at a screen all day. I work and have worked with teams of all sizes, hiring, firing, negotiating salary, dealing with HR and all that stuff. Although I would love to stare at a screen all day.

It's funny that you are calling me as sheltered and saying my experience isn't valid. This doesn't seem like rational behavior. Your irrationality in this aspect makes me doubt other claims by you that are not backed by data.

You're claiming you can estimate the frequency of these incidents based on how often they crop up on HN, which just flagged this straightforward and innocent link for being feminist, so yes you are definitely sheltered from these issues.

reply


I am claiming that you should not assert something is common without data. Somehow your anecdotal conversations are valid for a really broad assumption for frequency?

It's very interesting that you have such a double standard toward things you believe. How do you form beliefs? Do you randomly decide things, then cherry pick enough "data" to back up your opinion?

No actual data (x keeps saying y is not data)

No true Scotsman

*Trying to censor opposition in earlier post.

If you ever wonder why people aren't taking you seriously or listening to you, that's a good start.

Damn, if only these women had also found the Wikipedia portal for logical fallacies, and also had concrete stats on workplace harassment, which is a personal, embarrassing, and highly political subject.

I hate to jump on you, since I commented on a lot of your comments. But I am genuinely curious if you can point me to documented cases. Your anecdotes of "I know women who were sexually harassed or discriminated against" is the same proof that the parent is giving.

I've seen sexism once, it was some guy talking down to the team lead of the help desk, this guy was _shredded_ by every person in the office, before being told to come to HR, someone came to clear his desk that day.

This was in the UK where it is rather hard to fire people, so I find it hard to believe to be quite honest that the situation is anywhere near as dire as it's painted. Of course, I wouldn't see it, I'm a big ugly bearded bloke.

But we need stats, stories, we need to hold people accountable if it's not the way it should be. Not tell everyone it's bad and then go on about feminism. The kinds of people who are causing these issues do not give a solitary fuck about how your girls have your back, especially if you're not going to hold the guy to account in the first place.

The highest-profile case that I'm personally attached to or know people involved in would be the countless allegations against Jacob Applebaum from Tor.

There's one particularly dishonest method that people who defend the status quo use (usually out of sweaty desperation for privileges handed out based on gender, race, or financial class), which is the way they frame incidents of abuse or oppression as completely isolated from society or culture.

If you look at the Uber or Tor cases you have to realize that there is a culture in hacker / geek / IT that enabled it. Hell, if you post on HN must you realize there's values that the majority of us share. And those values that enabled the horrors at Tor and Uber are likely also present in other situations that are based on or include the same culture.

If you think I'm implying all men in SV or on HN are misogynists then you're willfully misinterpreting me, I'm just saying these are systematic / cultural issues and should be addressed as such. Also, it'd be great if you'd step out of the way.

Jacob Applebaum was publicly crucified and Uber also. That would not be a thing if there was an inherent sexism in tech, if that was the case people would have shrugged at it as if it was normal behaviour. They most certainly did not.

reply


Sex crime in Sweden is reported at higher rates than the rest of the world. This is believed to be caused by the fact that it's easy to provide evidence that will lead to conviction and trials are dealt with swiftly.

The reason I bring this up is because if Women know it's normal and accepted to point out their oppressors and that justice will be had, then they will be more likely to report them and the world becomes a better place.

I fight for equality, my fight is no less valid than yours just because I have a penis, but I told you about the refugees already- I don't want women to be in tech if they're not integrated. We _all_ deserve to be integrated.

I think Ellen Pao is a prime example of why it's a liability to pretend you're working at Sterling Cooper. There are shrews out there with lawyers on their speed-dial, and they will pull the trigger even if they have no ammunition.

Single biggest asshole of a company in SV behaving like they always do isn't an argument against the whole industry worldwide.

"continued pay disparity"

here we go...

It would be interesting to see the data on this. I've worked in software development for 20 years and hired tons of people (maybe over 100). I think that professional jobs have the lowest pay disparity.

I would imagine it's really hard to measure the pay gap between programmers because there are literally coders that are 2x or 5x more productive than other coders. So I don't think it's as simple as checking all the people with "programmer" in their title by gender.

there's no pay gap in any industry when you take into account hours worked and years of experience.

Women generally work less than men and take time off to have babies, man lands on moon.

This is a common assertion but there's research showing that the gap persists even after controlling for education, years of experience, etc.:

http://time.com/money/4285843/gender-pay-gap-excuses-wrong/

“A 2011 study from Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce found that "men with some college but no degree earn about the same as women with a Bachelor’s degree," and that "wo men have to have a Ph.D. to make as much as men with a B.A."

So you can't chalk the wage gap up to education. What about time in the workforce then? Attributing differences in pay to women's perceived inexperience ignores the studies that show the more years a woman spends in the workforce, the bigger the gap gets between her and her equally experienced male colleagues. Women in their late 20s earn around 92% of what their male peers receive, whereas women in their early 50s make just 71% of the average man's wages, according to a report from Claudia Goldin, an economics professor at Harvard University.”

None of this addresses the parent's comment - they believe the pay disparity along gender lines disappears when hours worked and time spent out of the workforce.

> Women in their late 20s earn around 92% of what their male peers receive, whereas women in their early 50s make just 71% of the average man's wages

That makes sense, but doesn't mean that disparity increases as a woman ages - my first impression is that a woman in her late 50s entered the workforce about 40 years ago. There was certainly pervasive inequity at that time, and the opportunities those women were excluded from early in their careers compound.

It sounds like you believe it to be self-evident that pay equality was a problem in the past but not presently. What, to your mind, has made pay between the sexes equal in the last fifty years?

While I grant you that people have made the issue more visible, I don't see any reason to think pay somehow became equal. On the contrary, studies insist that the problem persists to this day.

Even your article admits the biggest factor, and the most important one. Men choose careers that end up paying more on average. It seems they still try give the impression that women doing the same _exact_ position as a man gets paid less in every case. I can believe there is a disparity, especially in certain fields where the general public's perception of skill reflects your perceived worth (like physicians, maybe law). Some people get paid more just because they're taller, and that isn't the company being heightist.

No men would have landed on the moon without women. Your implication to the contrary is kind of crazy.

If there is a gap, it's nothing compared to the figures our last President liked to throw out. I can believe there are some Mad Men-era guys lingering around huge corporations, but they are exceptions to rule (I've never seen it). Let me go ask my female team lead how subjugated she feels.

https://www.cnet.com/news/biggest-pay-gap-in-america-compute...

This is all self-reported and not-representative data. So while an interesting story, is not evidence of a pay gap.

There should be a statistical paper with a proper analysis somewhere, I'll try looking for it.

Why was this flagged?

Virtue Signalling and attempting to divide the genders in the opening, before the quotes from women in tech.

I expect better from The Practical Dev, you don't have to paint men in a derogatory light to bring up women.

No one has to "attempt to divide the genders." Women have already been subjected to this in colonial and imperial countries for at least thousands of years.

What you see as an "attempt at dividing" is more accurately the article showing you reality while you dismiss it.

Yea, reading this comment just a week after Susan Fowler's post on her experiences at Uber is surreal.

It's not the ones complaining about this stuff who are "dividing the genders".

Just like BLM isn't the cause of racism, but if you gain from racism it hurts to have that fact actually brought up.

Recognizing the specific contributions and presence of women in the field seems entirely reasonable given how throughout the history of our industry they have been erased.

And of course, we're not even a month of a self-implosion event at Uber, where we see a lot of corroboration of workplace harassment claims.

If you need to be told "not all men" you can maybe write a chrome extension so that it subs "men" to "men (but of course it should be clear from context: not every single man ever or currently)" and that'll cover you.

> paint men in a derogatory light

I'm not sure I see what you're referring to. I don't think the article mentions men at all, apart from the senators?

Equality scares people when inequality is all they have to lean on. It makes them do strange things to re-frame discussions.

Let's be the change we want to see in the world and avoid assuming other people's experiences, no matter what side they're on :|

I would really appreciate it if you could back this assertion up with some detail.

I read the post, but your comments still make little sense to me. The only interpretations I can think of paint you in a pretty negative light and that would be clearly unfair on my part.

FWIW, gender equality is a serious issue in all fields (including software development) in this country and I feel it is both important and worthwhile to keep this top-of-mind. International Women's Day and this page are both working toward that goal... This surely is just as relevant to the site as the "Decline in Sexual Frequency Among American Adults" article.[0]

[0]: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10508-017-0953-...

PSA: at this point, making comments complaining about "virtue signalling" is virtue signalling. And I suggest investing in new talking points -- "this is just as (insert -ism) as what they're fighting against" has been retired.

Warren violated the rules- it has _nothing_ to do with her gender.

Whether her points are validate or not, the rules were followed as they would have been with any man.

If she wants to get her opinion out, she can hold a press conference outside the Senate or simply call Maddow, like she did- a friendly audience that would allow her to speak as long as they had time for.

Seconded, and it's why I flagged the article.

The Senate has rules, and those rules are fairly enforced regardless of gender.

I don't think it's reasonable to flag this page because of the link to Senator Warren.

Don't recruiters keep stats on the offers and demographics that people get?

I had heard wage gap wasn't an accurate disparity in software engineering jobs. Like there isnt a cabal of people at every company conspiring against equally qualified candidates based on gender.

In HIRED's report it seemed more common that people underbid themselves, and more often than not the company still gave people higher offers if they had underbid but these were still lower offers than for people that bid higher or overbid.

Lets work on it but we have to get the discussion right first. I think villifying a sexist boogeyman isn't going to get us anywhere if a persistent reality is more nuanced.

I think we have to be really careful to avoid putting words in other people's mouths with these things.

> I think villifying a sexist boogeyman isn't going to get us anywhere

I don't think anyone is denying that sexist rhetoric exists, or that a pay gap exists. It could be "vilifying a sexist boogeyman" to say that one is primarily caused by the other, and it's fair to criticize articles that say that. But I don't think this article says anything like that. I think it addresses them separately.

The article is based on the circumstances that perpetuate a wage gap under the guise that the awareness of gender discrimination applies to wages for programmers.

I like the cause: awareness of gender discrimination, harassment and awareness of contributions in the workforce.

I think the wage gap is tangential to these circumstances, when there is evidence to the contrary for equally qualified individuals in software engineering roles. This isn't saying that gender based averages won't reveal the existence of a gap, it is saying that the current discussion misses the mark, as if this is a form of harassment that is either deliberate or unconscious bias that people simply aren't aware of, when there are other circumstances that are more nuanced and likely more prevalent, in the field of "coding".

> Gender inequality has permeated the technology and computer science fields since their earliest beginnings.

It's true. The earliest "computers" were overwhelmingly women.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_computer#Wartime_computi...

Those were secretarial jobs and not equivalent to today's computer programmers, like Ada Lovelace.

Those were secretarial jobs because the men designing the hardware thought that was the hard stuff, and that designing software was basically secretarial work. When they discovered that designing software was hard, they forced the women out. http://gender.stanford.edu/news/2011/researcher-reveals-how-...

> Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had arrived on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2017 to debate the confirmation of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

Feb 8, 2017 was a Wednesday, not a Tuesday.

I personally don't find anything flag worthy in this. Can the mods please unflag this?

I concur. There is nothing flagworthy here. This is only controversial because people doing flagworthy things are trying to inject politics into a celebration of people who write code and build software.

Agreed. These conversations are important and relevant.

Seconded. Please unflag - this conversation is worth having.

I'm desperate to push the "women aren't victims" narrative.

If we tell them they're victims enough then they'll believe it. There is evidence of this in other things for instance refugees who are told that they're victims are less likely to integrate.

I'm more focused on pointing out that we're all equal. If you're a woman on my team, I'm incredibly sorry but I'm not going to celebrate your feminity any more than I'd celebrate my other colleagues manliness. You do your job and I'll reward everyone with good pay, a bonus and a cake or two.

We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13821991 and marked it off-topic.

In this case women are definitely victims of you talking about them like they're misbehaving toddlers.

You're literally commenting on a page written by women for women, saying that they're being manipulated by outside forces, and suggesting better ways to manipulate them.

Have you ever thought about your opinions on feminism at all?

I live in Sweden, in Sweden it's believed that Women and Men are equal. That's all I have to say about feminism- if there are cases where they are not then that needs to be addressed.

However, the "Women in tech" push, while noble sounding has not done much to assuade confidence that they're actually doing anything. My awareness of women in tech is absolutely sky-high, with all the back-patting praise they're giving themselves almost constantly.

I don't mind it of course, they're completely free to do what they wish, but it doesn't sit right with me to keep calling them victims. If they're victims give me something to use to help them. Don't point at invisible sexism (which I have seen _once_ and subsequently that person was fired for it).

I get that you have an agenda regarding this, I, kinda don't. My personal belief is that Women are a plus to any company, and if some company is sexist then (on a purely capitalist level) great! more coders/sysadmins for me.

If someone else is going to pay them less, great! I could give a shit what you have between your legs, it's what's between your ears that matters, so, again, I'm gonna pay fair and others will probably too, but otherwise, more coders/sysadmins for me.

If I find out someone is being sexist in my org and pushing coders/sysadmins away, that person is going to feel a big wrath _regardless_ of my moral code. But because they're costing the company talent, and talent is hard to find.

Then of course I _do_ feel a moral obligation to ensure everyone in my org is happy, but my previous sentences were referring to pure logic.

"I live in Sweden, in Sweden it's believed that Women and Men are equal. That's all I have to say about feminism- if there are cases where they are not then that needs to be addressed."

The page you're commenting on cites these cases and is trying to address them.

And yet... for some reason you can't let that be. Something is making you pop up, uninvited, to make sure your thoughts on feminism and what's fair in tech are heard too.

Do you really not realize you're doing this? Can you honestly not figure out why? Do you not see how a bunch of men in this thread fighting desperately for the status quo is, in fact, a sign of something systematic?

You are also not invited, nobody is invited. It was posted for comments and I gave mine.

My advice for you is to think clearly and objectively about what your thoughts are and how they are misaligned with mine.

I understand what you have been claiming but you have also been decrying other people for doing the same things you are doing. I am not here for a fight. I don't want you getting swelly eyed and emotional because then all logic and reasoning will shut down.

Men in this thread are mostly doing what I have done. And that's denounce the victim complex, to denounce the notion that women need to be handled with kid gloves, to denounce that anyone believes that it's fair for women to be unequal.

It's not about maintaining a status quo, that will never be the case- it's about shutting down this kind of rhetoric which does nothing to help women. It just makes them feel validated if they feel like victims or, worse, makes them feel like they're going to be systematically oppressed when it may be perfectly false to assert that.

I have worked for a long time, if someone told me I couldn't do something I would have that bias deeply ingrained in my head, if I were told people are likely to think less of me, I would assume them being critical of me or my ideas was them attacking me or oppressing me based on those things.

Where I have worked, where my friends have worked this is patently false, but of course maybe that's because I've only worked in a few companies across Northern Europe.

Again, the page linked was by women for women. You chiming in to say (repeatedly at this point) that they a.) have a victim complex but also b.) need guidance to understand their own situations and beliefs very obviously proves their point. How can you dismiss these women as confused and in need of your guidance but also say they don't need to be condescended to in the same sentence and not realize something is wrong? Or that maybe these women have a point when they poke at these ideas?

You're too fragile to address this or gain any sort of self-awareness, so talking to you is a waste of time. Hopefully someone else has read my comments and actually thought about the issue.

Wow, sorry, I didn't say they needed guidance. I said they didn't need to be force fed this narrative.

