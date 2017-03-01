Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Small, slick design makes Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 the PC laptop to beat (arstechnica.com)
I just ordered a (non-2-in-1, Kaby Lake) 13" XPS yesterday. To be honest, I was against ordering from Dell after reading about all of the quality control issues (just see the Dell subreddit for the sheer volume of problems), but got sucked in by a very good sale price (am paying CAD ~ $2000 including taxes for a 13", 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 4k Touch). I haven't even received the laptop and I'm already regretting my purchase. My order was "held up" and I had to call in to speak with a Dell sales rep for about an hour to get it to go through. What I discovered later by doing some reading is that essentially what happened is that my order was of high enough value that it was flagged, such that the sales rep could cancel the online order, replace it with a new one, and collect a commission on it. I'm more than slightly annoyed by this because in doing so, he invalidated a rebate of about $200 that I would have collected on the initial purchase (through ebates.ca). I know it sounds outlandish, but this happens consistently to people in forums that I have read. The sales rep even half-admitted it to me that the order was flagged because it reached a certain price threshold. This is Dell Canada, so other countries may have different experiences. Super shady business practice, if you ask me.

I know I'm saving a ton of money over a similarly-spec'd MBP (would run me about $2600 Canadian all-in, with no touch bar), but I already have such a bad taste in my mouth that unless the machine is flawless on delivery (the odds of which seem low, based on reading other people's experiences), it's getting returned and I'll take my business elsewhere.

How is this not different from a bait and switch?

The webcam shows your nostrils, is it really the PC laptop to beat? Everything else looks good but having such a big issue that will make you look strange during interviews/meetings (i.e. important moments of your work life) makes it hard to believe that it is the best laptop available.

Lovely machine but I personally can't stomach the 16:9 aspect ratio. This usually limits my options when it comes to hardware. Wish Dell came out with similar but sporting a 3:2 or 16:10 screen (with Linux support).

You'd be surprised how quickly you get used to it. It's definitely a compromise, but you're trading vertical resolution for stability and compactness. Ever try using a 3:2 laptop on an airplane these days? It's not fun...

Surface Book gives you the 3:2 screen, better GPU and a bit more battery. It's a bit heavier but I'm found the build quality to be outstanding.

I have a Surface Book and I will vouch for how awesome the 3:2 display is. I agree that 16:9 is a bit disappointing. It's the lingering dominion of HD televisions converging on computing. I am glad that some companies are re-asserting the unique needs of computing and adjusting monitors accordingly.

What do you find problematic about the 16:9 aspect ratio?

Low verticality and too much width, which sucks when reading long snippets of code which are 84 columns wide.

I wish more apps had an equivalent to Emacs' follow mode. It spreads narrow content across two (or more) columns.

https://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/manual/html_node/emacs/Fo...

I'm assuming it's that the web is a vertical medium not a horizontal one.

This is neat, but why do we need Thunderbolt when we've got USB Type-C? I thought that was supposed to be the One True Port moving forward.

USB-C is the connector, most systems have USB3.1 protocol running over USB-C. Some phones have USB 2.0 protocol running over USB-C connector. And the new MacBooks and some new PCs have Thunderbolt3 protocol running over USB-C.

The protocol will self-negotiate and fall back to the most advanced protocol both devices speak.

I think thunderbolt 3 is the protocol that you can speak over a compatible USB 3 port. Kinda like USB 1/2 ports

The nice thing about Thunderbolt 3 is you can run a discrete GPU over it for lower power laptops.

