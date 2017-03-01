I know I'm saving a ton of money over a similarly-spec'd MBP (would run me about $2600 Canadian all-in, with no touch bar), but I already have such a bad taste in my mouth that unless the machine is flawless on delivery (the odds of which seem low, based on reading other people's experiences), it's getting returned and I'll take my business elsewhere.
reply
https://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/manual/html_node/emacs/Fo...
The protocol will self-negotiate and fall back to the most advanced protocol both devices speak.
I know I'm saving a ton of money over a similarly-spec'd MBP (would run me about $2600 Canadian all-in, with no touch bar), but I already have such a bad taste in my mouth that unless the machine is flawless on delivery (the odds of which seem low, based on reading other people's experiences), it's getting returned and I'll take my business elsewhere.
reply