Show HN: Accomplsh – the simplest todo list manager
accomplsh.com
1 point
by
cezarfloroiu
7 minutes ago
cezarfloroiu
5 minutes ago
Hey - I built this for myself to manage my daily tasks and decided to open access to everyone. It's super basic, it doesn't require any authentication and works from any browser (all data is stored locally). If you find it useful, let me know, if I see interest I'll invest more time into adding more features.
