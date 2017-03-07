1. This is precisely why it's important to legislate right-to-repair. This is why auto manufacturers are required, by law, to continue to manufacture replacement parts for their cars, long after they have stopped being sold. Hopefully, Tesla can get this figured out.
2. Soviet auto manufacturers had this exact same problem. They were incentivized to sell cars, not spare parts - so finding parts for repairing your broken Lada (Which was just as likely as not to be broken as it rolled off the assembly line) took a breads-and-fishes miracle.
3. What does this have to do with stock picks... Oh.
reply
But, not even Daimler-Chrysler can get it right. In 2014, my then-new Jeep Wrangler was rear-ended to the tune of $10,000 damage. It took nearly 2 months for the body panels to be available. And about 3 months for the repairs to be completed.
1. This is precisely why it's important to legislate right-to-repair. This is why auto manufacturers are required, by law, to continue to manufacture replacement parts for their cars, long after they have stopped being sold. Hopefully, Tesla can get this figured out.
2. Soviet auto manufacturers had this exact same problem. They were incentivized to sell cars, not spare parts - so finding parts for repairing your broken Lada (Which was just as likely as not to be broken as it rolled off the assembly line) took a breads-and-fishes miracle.
3. What does this have to do with stock picks... Oh.
reply