Classes Are Making Me Sad
Whoever at Netscape vetoed Scheme as the browser language should be on trial in The Hague.

Every time I think I understand Javascript, I read something about its prototypes and constructors and how 'new' and 'this' works and I am lost again.

The thing I like about classes is I vaguely understand what is going on and why, coming from Java and similar. So I am using them, together with Flow typechecking.

I am not saying the javascript prototype logic is bad, just that I never understood it, even when I work in Javascript for years.

Sometimes I understand, for a brief moment, "how", but never "why".

As someone who works mostly in React I've never found a use for classes. It's a contentious, messy feature that solves problems I don't have.

I used Coffeescript classes in the old jQuery/Backbone days and they were useful only because the rest of the ecosystem was so terrible.

There isn't really a need for classes...

Javascript is making you sad.

How much energy will be spent thrusting this regressive pig?

Try Elm?

I am missing Go, Rust and Haskell in this thread.

Dude classes are making you sad? Man, you should shield up, _a lot_ of things beyond classes are going to make you sad. Classes and javascript are a history between 2 different clans fighting together and no one winning, but it's still javascript. Not a huge deal if it's shittier than it already is. I like the language don't get me wrong, but there is so much in there that's unpleasant, that another construct shouldn't affect you much.

Having used JS along with somewhere north of 10 other languages over the years... JS is the most painful, even moreso than Perl which was close.

Classes and objects are 100x better than the crap they've come up with to fix JS so far so stop complaining.

Oh no it's not functional???!!! Javascript never was. It was always supposed to be an OO language the implementation is just shit. For the love of God everyone just shut up and let them fix it. Trying to change JS from what it was meant to be into something else entirely is just going to make things even worse

