The thing I like about classes is I vaguely understand what is going on and why, coming from Java and similar. So I am using them, together with Flow typechecking.
I am not saying the javascript prototype logic is bad, just that I never understood it, even when I work in Javascript for years.
Sometimes I understand, for a brief moment, "how", but never "why".
I used Coffeescript classes in the old jQuery/Backbone days and they were useful only because the rest of the ecosystem was so terrible.
Classes and objects are 100x better than the crap they've come up with to fix JS so far so stop complaining.
Oh no it's not functional???!!! Javascript never was. It was always supposed to be an OO language the implementation is just shit. For the love of God everyone just shut up and let them fix it. Trying to change JS from what it was meant to be into something else entirely is just going to make things even worse
