Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The ANTLR Mega Tutorial (tomassetti.me)
29 points by ftomassetti 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I switched over to ANTLR 4. It is strictly superior to ANTLR 3. The listener approach rather than embedding code in the grammar is very natural. Separating leads to clean grammars and clean action code. Odd thing is that I was stuck on 3 because 4 didn't support C yet and then I just switched to the Java target in an anti-C pique. Shoulda done that awhile ago.

TParr's The Definitive ANTLR 4 Reference is quite good. And so's this mega tutorial.

https://pragprog.com/book/tpantlr2/the-definitive-antlr-4-re...

ANTLR is my goto tool for DSLs.

reply


Just a note on "Why not to use regular expression". Because it's impossible depending on the language complexity

REs are level 3 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chomsky_hierarchy

reply


Great tutorial, ANTLR is one of the best tools for prototyping languages and compilers.

I wasn't aware it supports JavaScript nowadays.

In any case, good selection of languages.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: