Previously untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine in Mosul (telegraph.co.uk)
11 points by nns 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Is there any article or essay or something, attempting to track the antiquities plundered by ISIL? ISIL digs these sites up to find relics to sell on the black market, to fund their war—who's buying them? Do they know the relics they're buying are funding ISIL? Do they care?

