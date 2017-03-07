1. Code to an interface, not an implementation. Think about the essence of the class, without which, it would be a different class. Then build an API for that essence, then implement the API.
2. Program into a language, not in a language. Work out first what you want to achieve, then figure the best way of achieving that in the language.
3. Tell, don't ask. Don't expect client systems to know how your system works. When the state of your domain has changed, tell other systems, don't wait for them to ask.
The "Factorio" game is one of the best explanations of good programming I've ever come across. Build components that do one thing well, then build components that use those components, and keep growing the system in that way. When you want to keep the relationship between two components more flexible, push values from the first component onto a 'conveyor belt' and have the second component pick up values off that belt. Service oriented architecture in game form.
My method is now to implement a 'dirty' integration, without any care of structure or cleanliness, then when it's in place and working only then do I sit down and look at the API I would have liked to have, and implement this by mostly refactoring what is already working.
With that method, you end up with something that is clean, and more importantly does exactly what is needed an no more. There is no bits 'that could be useful later' and are never implemented, or used, or tested, and the model fits the job.
Please write maintainable code using common and broadly understood methods. There is no award for surprising me in how fancy your solution is, in fact the opposite.
I’ve found it’s often easier to keep a few broader ideas in mind.
Funny, OP doesn't mention the broadest idea of all: ego.
I've worked with hundreds of programmers and have sensed an inverse correlation between experience and openness to suggestions about maintainable code. I believe that the main reason is not that the more experienced developers are convinced that their methods are that much better (after all, there are often many acceptable ways), but that their ego won't let them "lose a debate".
When I return peer reviewed code to a young developer with suggestions (and reasoning!) about how to make it more maintainable, I often get a big thank you. The same feedback often gets a debate from a more experienced developer.
On the other hand, when someone gives me feedback and suggestions, my first reaction is to engage them and explain why they're wrong and I'm right. But as soon as I set my ego aside and think of the code instead of myself, I open myself up to learning. This is vital because what I don't know is always much, much more than what I do.
(Also see "The Wrong Abstraction": https://www.sandimetz.com/blog/2016/1/20/the-wrong-abstracti...)
I now see that it's not about doing things minimally, but doing things as correctly and clearly as possible. And one should never be afraid to refactor!
(Obviously there are cases where single line changes are the correct solution; but back then my mindset was "how can I do this with as little change as possible" and it should have been "as clearly as possible")
Mind you, this is also in part due to traceability; I want to be able to point to a PR and go 'this is where this functionality was changed', with all the details. That makes it easier for the reviewer too, easier to find and review the actual change if it's the only change in a PR than when it's hidden in the diff alongside a major refactoring.
I've also seen another open source project that said "please, no refactoring PRs". I can see the value in that one too - code is never perfect, and you can continuously polish but it won't actually achieve much, besides causing a lot of churn in your codebase.
Refactoring should be as simple as possible.
I've just finished a contract where we had to deal with legacy code on iOS and Android (yes, it exists. Let two junior programmers not very keen to learn from the outside during 5 years working on the app and see with what you end up).
Refactoring the Android code to a healthy state was greatly facilitated by Android Studio and the whole IntelliJ suite. We were not afraid to move things around and could always see the light at the end of the tunnel.
On the other side, XCode has been a pain in the ass for the whole project. We had ObjC and Swift coode. Good luck with that. Even the pure Swift was hard to refactor. SourceKit is great and should help to get a top notch IDE that can resonate about source code but somehow Apple does not seem to care about the tools.
Sorry, I get passionate when talking about refactoring and tools.
Another example is how the Pharo Project (http://pharo.org/) is refactoring the Squeak source (http://squeak.org/) code/architecture. They developed custom tools for this purpose and their code cleaning is quite impressive when you know where they are coming from.
This statement may be true in language domains the author is used to, but is certainly not true across the full spectrum. Also - there are two sorts of comments: 'what' comments, and 'why' comments.
'What' comments tell you what the code is doing. A lot of the time, in a lot of languages, if you code clearly these are needed only rarely, if at all. They are telling you what the code is doing, mostly as a convenience - they can always be replaced by spending time reading the code to see what it's doing. There are a number of situations where they are useful though, mostly obviously in languages like C or even Assembly where code often cannot be made easily readable. The 'what' comments allow you to quickly parse code to build up understanding of what's going on. Good assembly has a very high comment to code ratio - you are mostly reading the comments rather than the code to grok it. Occasional 'what' comments on a bit of C pointer arithmetic allow you to understand the authors intention and check against that 'specification'. I agree that in more expressive languages, these sort of comments become rarer and rarer.
'Why' comments are irreplacable in every language, and are what the author seems to be referring to in the above quote. "I have chosen to do this like this here because...". Because otherwise X unforseen bug, because otherwise Y performance issue, because Z client requirement. However expressive your code, that extra context is never going to be communicated by the code itself.
Laziness
Impatience
Hubris
Back when I was a Java dev, judiciously following the SOLID principles was a vital part of keeping code maintainable. They're still as true today as they ever were.
* a class should have only a single responsibility
* software entities should be open for extension, but closed for modification
* objects in a program should be replaceable with instances of their subtypes without altering the correctness of that program.
* many client-specific interfaces are better than one general-purpose interface.
* depend upon abstractions, not concretions.
