Attitudes That Lead to Maintainable Code (atomicobject.com)
42 points by ingve 2 hours ago | 19 comments





The three rules that I most frequently quote:

1. Code to an interface, not an implementation. Think about the essence of the class, without which, it would be a different class. Then build an API for that essence, then implement the API.

2. Program into a language, not in a language. Work out first what you want to achieve, then figure the best way of achieving that in the language.

3. Tell, don't ask. Don't expect client systems to know how your system works. When the state of your domain has changed, tell other systems, don't wait for them to ask.

The "Factorio" game is one of the best explanations of good programming I've ever come across. Build components that do one thing well, then build components that use those components, and keep growing the system in that way. When you want to keep the relationship between two components more flexible, push values from the first component onto a 'conveyor belt' and have the second component pick up values off that belt. Service oriented architecture in game form.

I don't agree fully to that (1). I used to do it, because it sounds like a great idea... However, the implementation of your use case is often too subtle to get the API right to start with, and you end up having to play around and 'adjust' your API. ie, maintaining it even tho it doesn't even exists yet!

My method is now to implement a 'dirty' integration, without any care of structure or cleanliness, then when it's in place and working only then do I sit down and look at the API I would have liked to have, and implement this by mostly refactoring what is already working.

With that method, you end up with something that is clean, and more importantly does exactly what is needed an no more. There is no bits 'that could be useful later' and are never implemented, or used, or tested, and the model fits the job.

I think you can write any program using only advanced concepts from the problem domain, not advanced concepts from programming itself. For example, I'll happily implement a difficult numerical algorithm for inverting a matrix, but I won't write a monad framework in C++ for that. IMO there are almost no projects that call for programming cleverness (as opposed to problem domain cleverness). You can write very readable programs with mostly boring imperative code, occasionally using powerful algorithms in localized ways.

I rarely solve difficult programming challenges. I solve difficult business challenges all the time.

I'll echo that sentiment, I experience it daily. Very rarely is a business itself abstract and complicated enough to merit an abstract and complicated technical solution. Meatspace is still pretty simple.

This is exactly the attitude I try get into every developers head!

Please write maintainable code using common and broadly understood methods. There is no award for surprising me in how fancy your solution is, in fact the opposite.

Nice post. Short, sweet, and presented to avoid endless debates over particulars. (I know, I have plenty of my own.) I especially like:

I’ve found it’s often easier to keep a few broader ideas in mind.

Funny, OP doesn't mention the broadest idea of all: ego.

I've worked with hundreds of programmers and have sensed an inverse correlation between experience and openness to suggestions about maintainable code. I believe that the main reason is not that the more experienced developers are convinced that their methods are that much better (after all, there are often many acceptable ways), but that their ego won't let them "lose a debate".

When I return peer reviewed code to a young developer with suggestions (and reasoning!) about how to make it more maintainable, I often get a big thank you. The same feedback often gets a debate from a more experienced developer.

On the other hand, when someone gives me feedback and suggestions, my first reaction is to engage them and explain why they're wrong and I'm right. But as soon as I set my ego aside and think of the code instead of myself, I open myself up to learning. This is vital because what I don't know is always much, much more than what I do.

I'd argue that sometimes you do want to hack things. Sometimes you go way out of your way to avoid that one special case for that one odd requirement, abstracting things out several layers to present a unified framework that encompasses that one oddball. Then the next day you get another oddball thrown at you that completely dorks it up. After a while you don't even remember why you had all the layers. At the end of the day, coding explicitly to the special cases and calling them out as special cases may make for more intuitive code.

(Also see "The Wrong Abstraction": https://www.sandimetz.com/blog/2016/1/20/the-wrong-abstracti...)

When I first started working after college I had a lot to learn. For some of the first bug fixes or small feature enhancements I had, I remember fixing it with a one line change, and consequently being so frustrated with the senior code reviewer who would recommend I do some major refactoring instead.

I now see that it's not about doing things minimally, but doing things as correctly and clearly as possible. And one should never be afraid to refactor!

(Obviously there are cases where single line changes are the correct solution; but back then my mindset was "how can I do this with as little change as possible" and it should have been "as clearly as possible")

I prefer to split functional changes and refactorings in separate pull requests. First do a round of cleanup and refactoring, which is almost always necessary for any code older than what you wrote five minutes ago. Then in a separate PR, do the actual work.

Mind you, this is also in part due to traceability; I want to be able to point to a PR and go 'this is where this functionality was changed', with all the details. That makes it easier for the reviewer too, easier to find and review the actual change if it's the only change in a PR than when it's hidden in the diff alongside a major refactoring.

I've also seen another open source project that said "please, no refactoring PRs". I can see the value in that one too - code is never perfect, and you can continuously polish but it won't actually achieve much, besides causing a lot of churn in your codebase.

It makes me wonder why programming languages (and/or their development environments) are not designed for refactoring.

Refactoring should be as simple as possible.

Actually, I believe refactoring should be done by computers. But people will hate it when we will have that capability.

In what way are they not designed as such? The biggest issue I can think of regarding major refactoring is coordinating across the team and ensuring you're collectively at a good point to start changing things. That's not really a language/tooling issue.

For everyday operations and refactoring, I find the tools to be the limiting factor.

I've just finished a contract where we had to deal with legacy code on iOS and Android (yes, it exists. Let two junior programmers not very keen to learn from the outside during 5 years working on the app and see with what you end up).

Refactoring the Android code to a healthy state was greatly facilitated by Android Studio and the whole IntelliJ suite. We were not afraid to move things around and could always see the light at the end of the tunnel.

On the other side, XCode has been a pain in the ass for the whole project. We had ObjC and Swift coode. Good luck with that. Even the pure Swift was hard to refactor. SourceKit is great and should help to get a top notch IDE that can resonate about source code but somehow Apple does not seem to care about the tools.

Sorry, I get passionate when talking about refactoring and tools.

Another example is how the Pharo Project (http://pharo.org/) is refactoring the Squeak source (http://squeak.org/) code/architecture. They developed custom tools for this purpose and their code cleaning is quite impressive when you know where they are coming from.

> Comments should be reserved for the rare bits of code that are influenced by factors beyond the code itself (for example, a customer requirement or a bit of historical context)

This statement may be true in language domains the author is used to, but is certainly not true across the full spectrum. Also - there are two sorts of comments: 'what' comments, and 'why' comments.

'What' comments tell you what the code is doing. A lot of the time, in a lot of languages, if you code clearly these are needed only rarely, if at all. They are telling you what the code is doing, mostly as a convenience - they can always be replaced by spending time reading the code to see what it's doing. There are a number of situations where they are useful though, mostly obviously in languages like C or even Assembly where code often cannot be made easily readable. The 'what' comments allow you to quickly parse code to build up understanding of what's going on. Good assembly has a very high comment to code ratio - you are mostly reading the comments rather than the code to grok it. Occasional 'what' comments on a bit of C pointer arithmetic allow you to understand the authors intention and check against that 'specification'. I agree that in more expressive languages, these sort of comments become rarer and rarer.

'Why' comments are irreplacable in every language, and are what the author seems to be referring to in the above quote. "I have chosen to do this like this here because...". Because otherwise X unforseen bug, because otherwise Y performance issue, because Z client requirement. However expressive your code, that extra context is never going to be communicated by the code itself.

I agree with the comment about assembly of course, but ironically I find myself spending more time writing comments when programming in high level languages like Python, rather than in C. The reason most of the time seems to be that many high level scripting languages (like Python) are dynamically typed languages. So things like function definitions contain no information (other than the variable name) that explains what the inputs/arguments might actually be. I often find myself having to write comments to make it clear what the parameters are supposed to be so someone reading the code instantly understands what needs to be passed to the function, whereas in a language like C or C++ that has static typing, the type would make it obvious.

The most maintainable line of code is the one which you don't write. Remember the cardinal virtues:

Laziness Impatience Hubris

Back when I was a Java dev, judiciously following the SOLID principles was a vital part of keeping code maintainable. They're still as true today as they ever were.

* a class should have only a single responsibility

* software entities should be open for extension, but closed for modification

* objects in a program should be replaceable with instances of their subtypes without altering the correctness of that program.

* many client-specific interfaces are better than one general-purpose interface.

* depend upon abstractions, not concretions.

Be consistent. Pick one style and use it everywhere. It's nice if you can predict how something will be implemented from previous experience. And don't be fancy.

There is one attitude that's missing from the list: Change jobs frequently, and avoid old legacy code. Then you will always write the new code and it will be, by definition, maintainable (of course, who in their right mind would intentionally write an unmaintainable code?).

