Abacus use can boost math skills (kottke.org)
I find play to be the most effective way of learning.

When I was learning, for example, the backpropagation algorithm, no amount of lectures could've helped me understand better than just drawing a network, thinking "what happens when I change the weights here?", and toying with the equations. It gives you an intimate familiarity and understanding that you can't get anywhere else.

>“Based on everything we know about early math education and its long-term effects, I’ll make the prediction that children who thrive with abacus will have higher math scores later in life, perhaps even on the SAT”

Also not so suprisingly, children who thrive in early math education will tend to have higher math scores later in life.

That's about all we seem to know about early math education anyways.

