Show HN: Noteb.com – Find your perfect laptop
noteb.com
1 point
by
starchaser
20 minutes ago
starchaser
20 minutes ago
After years of hard work, it is finally done! Noteb.com is a search engine and online database that can help you find your perfect notebook. Thanks for sharing it. I will be watching this thread for comments and feedback.
