Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It’s Time to Take the Gaia Hypothesis Seriously (nautil.us)
14 points by dnetesn 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





This article is garbage in that it provides no scientific claims, nor is the scientific community taking this claim seriously. "Exhibiting homeostasis of some sort" is not a very high bar for evidence of life, otherwise every corporation is biologically alive (just please don't ask our Supreme Court).

Honestly this was strongly uploaded in part because the community here is weaker in biology -- a similarly garbage engineering article would never have seen the front page.

reply


If Earth is a living organism, then we -- with our understanding of rocketry and biospherics -- would be its reproductive organs. Which means that the Gaia is just beginning to reach sexual maturity.

Organisms hitting puberty are notoriously moody, weird, and confused, alternating between bouts of idealism and self-destructiveness. Looking at the state of the world today, I'd say the Gaia hypothesis, at least in this respect, is holding up.

reply


If there is no hypothesis, the idea cannot be proved or disproved. In that case the approach equates with faith and it cannot (scientifically) be taken seriously.

The article has a strong title, yet at least to me presents no arguments to support it's claim.

reply


In fact, the article contradicts its very title:

> The truth is, despite its widespread moniker, Gaia is not really a hypothesis. It’s a perspective [...].

reply


Why stop there when by the same reasoning we can claim entire solar systems and galaxies are living? At what point does that exercise become pointless?

reply


I don't see how they relate biological homeostasis to climate. If homeostatic systems are functioning, like in blood sugar or oxygen control, their values are kept in a very tight range near the setpoint. In contrast, temperature has varied greatly over the millennia, as have ocean acidity and other variables, thereby showing Earth is very much not like an organism.

reply


From the description, it doesn't seem like a hypothesis - more like a way of looking at things.

reply


Isn't reproduction one of the necessary conditions for life? How would that apply to a planet?

reply


The same as we apply it to living beings: we are made of specialized cells each doing their job to keep the whole system working, some of them are made for reproduction. Maybe planetary reproduction starts when one of its products colonizes another one (like us, humans)?

I know that's a very far-fetching idea/concept but I like to think in this way.

reply


Life is a human construct. The rest of the universe just exists. We only place value in water based reproduction because it's what we are.

reply


Exo/planet colonization? Terraforming Mars, for example, will create a Mars that will (eventually) look like Earth.

reply


It created us didn't it?

reply 


  The truth is, despite its widespread moniker, Gaia is not 
  really a hypothesis. It’s a perspective
Yes it is. However, the article does not explain, at least to me, what it means to take that perspective 'seriously'. Everything that is described as something that can be seen from that perspective are also reported by people that would not describe themselves as looking from the Gaia perspective.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: