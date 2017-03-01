Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Archaea: The 'Dark Matter' of the Microbial World (theatlantic.com)
Is it known why there are no evolutionary intermediates between archea and eubacteria?

Nick Lane's book The Vital Questions has been highly recommended by the HN commentariat, and I think it more or less deserves its esteem. Lane gives an extensive theoretical analysis of the sequence of events wherein a eubacterium was engulfed by an archea, and the resulting endosymbiosis that was the beginning of complex (eukaryotic) life.

Apparently, the genomic evidence is strong that the original host was an archaeon an the original invader (later to become mitochondria) was a eubacterium. However, I don't think he discusses the origin of this divergence of eubacteria and archea, and why it persists so cleanly.

That's something I've always wondered about evolution in general. Why isn't there a continuum of species? For example, why are there chimpanzees and humans walking around as discrete species with nothing "in between". Seems unlikely that a few chimpanzees gave birth to human babies (or I guess some ancient human ancestor) one day, and then we just branched off and evolved separately leaving the rest of the chimpanzees behind. Why didn't the "better" DNA get fed back into the chimpanzee gene pool and the whole species evolve?

Obviously I know nothing about biology, but I'd love a high level explanation. It's the one thing that's always bothered me about evolution, because nobody ever explains it, and it seems like magic.

I love reading about these advances. Not my field, so it is all new to me in a pop-science way.

And it reaffirms my belief that humans (and all the other species, but I'm biased) are vastly weirder assemblages than it seems.

