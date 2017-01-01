Ask HN: How companies go about getting cultural fit with a candidate?

Avoid strong opinions even if you're asked. The interviewers themselves may be crapping on emacs, PHP, design patterns or whatever so you may be tempted to voice your own, but it doesn't go both ways. Don't get too comfortable.
You'll be offered coffee. Drink it. Don't refuse beer either. Fake a liking if need be. After work drinks are mission critical.
Make sure you're not too fat nor too old nor too Indian. If you're a woman, look your best and practice your natural makeup skills.
"What are your hobbies? / What do you like to do on your free time?" don't mean what you think they mean. "Spending time with my family" or "reading" are not valid answers. The only valid answers are the ones that imply you like working for free (Github, OSS, and the like.) Bonus points for consecutive green squares.
Don't talk badly about former colleagues. This is the biggest red flag.
Newsworthy culture fit problems at e.g. uber could have been solved out of the gate by not hiring those pesky women. They bring the majority of culture-fit litigation.
Sometimes you can't tell if someone is not biologically male just by looking, so consider also supporting anti-trans legislation in your municipality.
What does that actually mean?
Well, for instance, someone who wants or needs to be told exactly what they're expected to do and how to do it is not a good cultural fit for us - we need people who can show initiative and direct their own work.
Someone who wants to work 6pm-2am is also not a good cultural fit. While we offer some flexibility in work hours, we rely too much on reasonably-synchronous communication (aka slack) for collaboration.
And we can't hire selfish or self-important assholes, because they're toxic and will ruin morale.
All the rest (beer or wine or non-drinker? Loves basketball? Plays an instrument?) is beside the point and usually just an excuse for various types of otherwise illegal discrimination. Hire someone who's capable of acting like a professional when in the office. Someone who can be courteous and communicates well. Once your company is past the size where you can all fit in a sedan at one time, you don't need to all be best friends.
The answer lies more in making your company somewhere where anyone can excel, then looking for people who show empathy in your interview process.
Here are some things we do: https://www.haplo-services.com/blog/2017/working-with-early-...
The post focuses on early stage developers, but I believe the principles stand at all levels.
Before coming up with a solution, the first step should always be defining the problem.
This could be worth running a workshop with the people you know are good cultural fits to come up with this trait-list.
In an interview (real-world application), similar to Google's layover test, I would suggest randomly picking people in the office to have an informal (but guided) chat around interests and everything after the fact of the candidate being competent enough to actually do the work.
As soon as that meeting concludes, send a form to all employees in that interview to rate against the traits you've defined.
Come up with a score tactic, if you want, and anything above, let's say 85%, is a fit.
Side note: You can be specific in your choice of words in the job posting to make it more likely that you attract the right type of people.
First, we make sure that every interviewer, including initial contacts and phone screens, offers the candidate a chance to ask their own questions and I make it a point to state that "you're picking us just as much as we're picking you". From the questions the candidate asks, we get some insight into what's on their mind and they get their questions answered and can form a more informed opinion of us as well.
Second, we generally schedule an informal lunch in our cafeteria (we buy, of course) with the candidate and a 1-3 of our engineers, often from the team they're interviewing with but sometimes just other non-team peers. This is explicitly meant to be informal and similar-level peers, but you can't help sharing data about who we are, how we interact with each other and the candidate, and learning/teaching whether there's likely a good fit.
If you're asking about creating/enhancing cultural fit once hired, that's an ordinary leadership challenge.
A formalized process of informality. Interesting.
I don't mean to make a low-effort comment. It was just amusing to see such a formal engagement labeled as the opposite. It can be a good idea, beneficial for both parties, etc. But if a candidate can fail it, it's certainly not normal or informal.
For what it's worth, I think your comment was pretty insightful.
