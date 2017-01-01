Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Snapchat Is for Flirting (nymag.com)
48 points by tomokasa 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





For the longest time, I found Snapchat to be the silliest thing ever. I didn't understand how Evan could have possibly turned down Facebook's $3B…

But then, I started _really_ using it, and something clicked. Snapchat enables serendipity in the digital world. Unlike traditional social networks, where people curate their image, limit the amount they post, and where a smart feed decides what you see, on Snapchat people post unfiltered real-time snapshots of their lives, and when you go through the story feed, you see everyone's content. Snapchat makes it dead easy to reply to stories by just swiping, and unlike a public comment on other networks, it goes straight into their chat inbox. That makes it really easy to start conversations about things actually going on in people's lives. It's the ultimate ice-breaker.

Thanks to that ability to super easily and non-awkwardly talk to people, I've become friends with people who would otherwise be strangers or merely acquaintances. I've had relationships and flings with girls that I only talked to because it was easy on Snapchat. (No sexting involved.) That effect is what makes Snapchat truly special and different than other networks.

reply


That and Snapchat is just _fun_, in a way that Facebook with its serious Pharmaceutical blue logo isn't, despite Facebook's sleekness and clean UI. Everything from the filters, to the little badges you get for streaks and best friends, to the moving selfie picture in the little ghost, adds to the effect.

Maybe Snap will stick around and maybe it won't but I've already found myself reaching for snap to send an image of a restaurant instead of typing it, or sending a reaction selfie instead of an emoji because its so much easier than typing.

reply


Is this _emphasis_ a meme I'm not aware of, or are you just copying the parent's particular usage?

reply


It's common convention that's a couple decades old at this point, also included in markdown: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown#Example

RFC 7, from May 1969, used it: https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc7.txt

reply


I do this sometimes. It's like a form of underlining when underlining isn't supported. Also, I think people get the habit from using Markdown, which uses _this_ for emphasis.

reply


Oops, I've been writing too much Markdown!

reply


People use it all the time on IRC.

reply


I think if Instagram Stories really does prove to be the death knell of Snapchat, it won't be because of Snapchat being inherently flawed, but because of the fickle tastes of the public swinging the pendulum of spontaneity vs. curation back towards the latter part of the spectrum.

reply


Some people are posting these very in-depth essays about Snapchats success, as if there was some deeper meaning to a picture that doesn't reappear.

To be perfectly frank as a young adult, Snapchat was great for flirting. As more friends joined, I also found it to be a fun way to talk to friends. There is nothing more to it than that.

Came for the sex, stayed for the filters.

reply


I was in a long-distance relationship last summer, and Snapchat definitely helped us. Not even from the sexting angle of it-- Just seeing someone's face, or seeing what someone else is seeing, makes you feel far more connected than plain text messages.

reply


That's nice and all, but are they going to make money, with Instagram breathing down their neck?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: