Unlock honest feedback with this one word
7 points
by
mpweiher
40 minutes ago
krackers
21 minutes ago
Ask for advice instead of feedback — saved you a click
stonogo
9 minutes ago
Is the word 'clickbait'?
marak830
19 minutes ago
Side note: aren't these title styles becoming such a common click-bait trope that everyone automatically discounts any information in the article by now?
ryan-allen
25 minutes ago
... that doctors hate?
