* 2x Denver cores optimized for serial execution (looks like optimized with larger caches and more superscalar speculative execution)
* 4x Standard looking A57 cores
* 256 Pascal SPs
* Balanced increasing compute with 2x the memory bus width for 2x the bandwidth
* H.265 and H.264 encoders
* Faster CSI2
* Canbus!
