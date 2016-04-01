Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple starts rejecting apps with “hot code push” features (apple.com)
29 points by dylanpyle 17 minutes ago





Seems like people have been aware of concerns about violating the TOS with these hot patch frameworks.

From April 2016

>>Rollout is aware of the concerns within the community that patching apps outside of the App Store could be a violation of Apple’s review guidelines and practices. Rollout notes both on their FAQ site and in a longer blog post that their process is in compliance.

https://www.fireeye.com/blog/threat-research/2016/04/rollout...

Hasn't this always been against the App Store terms? I thought the only language you were allowed to download code from the internet and run was Javascript on Apple's VM.

Yes, that's correct. IOS Developer Program License Agreement, section 3.3.2:

"3.3.2 An Application may not download or install executable code. Interpreted code may only be used in an Application if all scripts, code and interpreters are packaged in the Application and not downloaded. The only exception to the foregoing is scripts and code downloaded and run by Apple's builtin WebKit framework..."

There's a cynical part of me that thinks this is because Apple is going to announce a similar feature at WWDC

I wonder if this is going to hit non native code push solutions like React Native? Or if Apple are going to start cracking down on apps like Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest that do a lot of A/B testing.

This was my immediate question too. Microsoft offers a service called CodePush (https://microsoft.github.io/code-push/) for React Native and Cordova apps that presumedly could get caught by this. I don't have enough mobile dev knowledge to know whether or not it uses the same APIs that were mentioned in Apple's rejection letter, though.

I believe the guidelines allow Js functionality like this as long as the functionality does not change. This seems like they are doing this for security reasons so I'd think React Native is different. Not sure though, someone else might know more.

I wonder if Apple will apply this rule to everyone, which would be fair, or if they plan on letting big name developers like Facebook or Google continue to violate the rules without consequence.

tldr - appears to affect rollout.io customers (at least for those who have replied to the thread so far).

The solution is fairly simple: just stop releasing software on that platform. There are millions of customers on more open platforms, so there's really no need to support them anyway.

I don't care about specific numbers, let's use some from androidauthority.com . ios apps make more revenue then Google Play apps. So what you say? Well you make a LOT more revenue with BOTH gPlay + Appstore then EITHER on their own.

http://www.androidauthority.com/google-play-store-vs-the-app...

