Disclosure: I'm an investor in Memphis Meats
reply
As a consumer, I do care about the footprint of my meat based protein, although I don't want to give up eating meat.
As a chef, if they can get marbling in, I'm excited for the different styles we could create.
Note: a plant based reactor (sorry I couldn't remember the term, the seed for the meat to grow with), has been mentioned a few times as becoming close to ready, which would bring the costs down a lot.
the biggest problem with non-meat foods (for me) has always been with their macros. I can get 32g of protein with nearly zero fat or carbs from 4oz of chicken for less than $2 a serving. Last I checked, this was not possible with alternative food.
My wife is vegetarian so I'm exposed to quite a bit of different sources of veggie protein. My concern is that the fake meat stuff is actually kind of expensive compared to meat. If it was cheaper I can see more folks move in that direction.
Hopefully one day we'll get to actually replicating the taste properly.
1. It's expensive because people with more money are more likely to be vegetarian.
2. We don't pay for the true cost of meat, i.e. green house gas emissions, water usage, transportation costs, etc....
And that's a win-win for the companies producing it, and why I think there has recently been a surge in startups making fake meat!
Transportation is not paid for, really, because the highways are maintained without usage fees.
See, for example, https://projects.propublica.org/killing-the-colorado/story/w...
I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with it, but it does make the playing field unfair.
Disclosure: I'm an investor in Memphis Meats
reply