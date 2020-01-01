Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Risks soar, bills come due as 20th-century dams crumble (eenews.net)
Not only are the bills coming due, but bureaucratic complacency has put people in charge who will not be honest about the state of the dams. See https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/oroville-tallest-dam-biggest-... for a good analysis.

The problem is fundamental to human organizations. People like hearing what they want to hear. And any organization without disasters for long enough will lose barriers to having sycophants who say that rise to positions of power. The necessary result is a growing disconnect with reality.

As Feynman warned, "For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled." People and organizations tend to remember this after absorbing the lessons from a disaster.

But a generation or two of no disaster returns sycophants to power. Guaranteeing that the next preventable disaster will some day come.

That day may come very soon indeed.

Reminds me of New Orleans. They told you the levies were gonna break. They are now telling you the dams are gonna collapse. It's gonna happen and then we'll deal with the problem after the catastrophe.

I remember reading "New Orleans is going to flood" annually for 20+ years. Then it did.

Very misleading regarding Oroville.

It wouldn't have been a "30 ft. wall of water", it would have been half the reservoir volume as the failed emergency spillway "bedrock" quickly eroded.

And the emergency spillway failure mode wasn't because of age, it was a design flaw from the day the dam was built.

