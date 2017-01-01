Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Help me creating the next DMOZ (curlz.org)
16 points by sebst 1 hour ago





I know you're probably just looking to replace DMOZ, and build something vast in scope/size. But please keep the idea I posted yesterday in mind:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13802555

I asked former editors of DMOZ if they would like to continue working on a human edited directory.

100 of them replied with mixed emotions, but nearly all of them are willing to contribute to the development of a DMOZ successor.

So, I build a platform (just a forum and a wiki at the moment) to collect all these likeminded people and start building something great together.

Tell me what you think about humanly curated web directories in 2017 or your ambitions to be a user or a contributor of a decent successor of the ODP.

Thank you for your feedback!

humanly curated web directories

The word you're looking for is "portal."

Nah. The most common meaning of portal from when I last recall it being used was: "humanly curated selection of auto-updating RSS-fed content boxes with content from other sites".

DMOZ is how just about every search engine currently alive got seeded. The quality of the links was good enough that you could be reasonably sure to only hit spam after the second or third link traversal which gives a good testset to train a classifier with.

I've heard that point quite frequently.

So, one option for DMOZ to continue could be a movielens.org for bookmarks ;) But I'm sure there are further possibilities...

