After web development

I actually used to make half my wage converting tricky designs to good CSS when £99 3-day cowboys let clients down...
Almost none of that now. I'm designing the UI for the purpose and we let a framework handle the basic styling and circle back around to brand it. Much healthier model but I worry for the graphics teams.
