After web development
It's the future, developing / designing websites is so turnkey and any child is taught html/css in elementary school. What field do you move to?





I spend much less time writing novel CSS to accommodate designs, and more time on webapp and "real" software development.

I actually used to make half my wage converting tricky designs to good CSS when £99 3-day cowboys let clients down...

Almost none of that now. I'm designing the UI for the purpose and we let a framework handle the basic styling and circle back around to brand it. Much healthier model but I worry for the graphics teams.

Although it is easy less people are developing sites because they just have facebook. Software development will still pay the bills for a looooong time.

With innovations in services like squarespace, wordpress, web development tools and frameworks, the push for kids to learn coding, and the overall push into digital / IT, good'ol web development is going to fade away into a low pay blue collar job (for most cases). Atleast thats how I interpret it.

It will (it already is), but this commoditization is common. The bleeding edge development is still happening, like people developing squarespace, wordpress, web development tools and frameworks. Look at github. Today more then ever we have a lot of software developers living from their code and giving it back for free. And we still have a lot of work to do, so actually more web development jobs will be created before it start to decrease.

