Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Tech Interview Torture Chamber
(
mattfriz.com
)
14 points
by
nickgr
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
0xdada
1 minute ago
> Everyone that interacts with the candidate must offer a beverage or a trip to the bathroom as many times as possible throughout the day. Bladder manipulation is a powerful interrogation tactic.
I used to do this, I guess it's time to stop
reply
section9
7 minutes ago
Currently doing a lot of tech interviews. This was hilarious to read.
reply
pklausler
58 minutes ago
Damn, now I'm going to waste time today actually trying to figure out how to implement a radix sort with red-black trees, just in case.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
I used to do this, I guess it's time to stop
reply