Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tech Interview Torture Chamber (mattfriz.com)
14 points by nickgr 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





> Everyone that interacts with the candidate must offer a beverage or a trip to the bathroom as many times as possible throughout the day. Bladder manipulation is a powerful interrogation tactic.

I used to do this, I guess it's time to stop

reply


Currently doing a lot of tech interviews. This was hilarious to read.

reply


Damn, now I'm going to waste time today actually trying to figure out how to implement a radix sort with red-black trees, just in case.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: