Scrimba: a new video format for conveying code (scrimba.com)
Very cool.

In the last few weeks I've been thinking something similar would be great for podcasts. Not on-screen editing, but tools for displaying information and soliciting feedback.

In my case I've been listening to a lot of podcasts about real estate. Frequently they reference a PDF or web site to sign up for more info. It would be nice if that just showed up onscreen rather than having to open a browser on my phone (especially when I'm in the car).

Dedicated apps can do this, of course, but I an open protocol would have a lot more uptake from semi-technical people who want to create simple online course distributed via podcast.

This is a wonderful idea and execution.

Tip for people trying this out, to experience it fully you have to:

- login with github - edit some text - then hit play again. The preview will then update.

- also, you can record your own edits to the video.

I am surprised by the quality and thoughtful demos.

Some simple things would make it better, like updating automatically without hitting play. Also, I think the videos should have x buttons to close them, not just clicking in another area.

Nice to hear you praise the quality. We haven't spent a lot of time on producing the current casts, it's just that the tool makes it easy to create casts of high-production value. No more fiddling with screen-recording software and post-production. It makes a big difference when you can go from "I want to explain this" to a finished cast in three minutes.

The "casts are shown in an overlay"-feature was released yesterday. It certainly requires more iterations. Thanks for the feedback.

Much like IanDrake said, this is super cool but kind of "primes" the user into thinking that he'll be able to play around with the code while paused. It'd be great if you supported that, e.g. by doing a "fork" into local storage.

Anyway, the project is really great and impressive! :)

We do support that. Hit the 'Edit' button in the lower right corner :)

Beware: The website asks my mobile browser for permissions to take pictures and video.

Wow, this is far much better for code than standard videos.

Is it recorded using the scrimba.com website ? Is it only for web code ? The about page https://scrimba.com/about does not explain much.

Yes! You can sign up now and record your own casts. For now it's focused on client-side libraries, but we're looking at supporting server-side languages as well.

This is really awesome! I was wondering about how you are planning to monetize or sustain the project. Are you going to give the ability for users to monetize their own contributions?

Yes, that's on our bucket list!

Stuck on "loading" in Edge on all videos.

Basically "web version" of asciinema, right?

Super cool. One issue...

I was watching the flexbox video and modified the CSS code but the view layout didn't update. I clicked the save button thinking that would update the view, but then it had me sign up. After signing up, I ended up with a fork of the video. Cool, but not what I wanted.

All I really wanted to do was fool around with the code while I had it paused, see the updates in the layout, and click play again - at which point I would have expected the code to revert to the script.

Oh, you need to click the "run" button (upper right) once before the CSS changes apply. After that it should be live. We need to make that more clear.

Ditto. Also was prohibitive to seeing the one "ah ha" moment for users. Would have been nice to experience it before signing up.

Yes. This. ^

