In the last few weeks I've been thinking something similar would be great for podcasts. Not on-screen editing, but tools for displaying information and soliciting feedback.
In my case I've been listening to a lot of podcasts about real estate. Frequently they reference a PDF or web site to sign up for more info. It would be nice if that just showed up onscreen rather than having to open a browser on my phone (especially when I'm in the car).
Dedicated apps can do this, of course, but I an open protocol would have a lot more uptake from semi-technical people who want to create simple online course distributed via podcast.
Tip for people trying this out, to experience it fully you have to:
- login with github
- edit some text
- then hit play again. The preview will then update.
- also, you can record your own edits to the video.
I am surprised by the quality and thoughtful demos.
Some simple things would make it better, like updating automatically without hitting play. Also, I think the videos should have x buttons to close them, not just clicking in another area.
The "casts are shown in an overlay"-feature was released yesterday. It certainly requires more iterations. Thanks for the feedback.
Anyway, the project is really great and impressive! :)
Is it recorded using the scrimba.com website ? Is it only for web code ? The about page https://scrimba.com/about does not explain much.
I was watching the flexbox video and modified the CSS code but the view layout didn't update. I clicked the save button thinking that would update the view, but then it had me sign up. After signing up, I ended up with a fork of the video. Cool, but not what I wanted.
All I really wanted to do was fool around with the code while I had it paused, see the updates in the layout, and click play again - at which point I would have expected the code to revert to the script.
