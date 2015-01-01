However, it appears to be trendy to write insanely difficult to read code. To use the analogy, Shakespearean code. Instead of one line of code doing one thing the developers will write a ton of functionality into one line of code by using fluent and method chaining. As someone reviewing the code I have to keep this mental stack of what the code is doing and it just becomes too much to process.
It's a personal opinion, but I had to share.
reply
It's "write-only" code - good luck to the next guy that has to read it.
And, don't get me started on: if <Constant> = <Variable>... :-)
I think as developers we get too enthralled in the problem solving and forget that in the long run we are more like journalists noting business rules at a snap-shot in time, which a future maintainer of our software must act as historian/archaeologist in order to understand.
What's funny is that often our future selves is the maintainer of our software. However, as we lament choices in the past, we continue to write intricate code in the name of elegance/conciseness.
These days I'm pretty pleased when I can say a piece of code utilises only syntax and statements taught in an introductory programming course.
Putting it more kindly, my litmus test for my own code is "will a 5 year old understand this?". In the many instances where I have since returned to my code to maintain it, I am often grateful for every less minute I spend reunderstanding all my own code.
To use your analogy of engineers being like authors, as a teenager, I would often find every excuse to use some exciting sentence structure or long word - doing so made me feel authoritative and clever. But once reading more, you find that some of the most powerful, and clever, writing is concise and plain.
Be Hemingway, not Nabokov.*
*not to say Nabokov wasn't clever.
Turning five lines into one line with a reduce function sounds like a normal thing to do for experienced programmers, but to a beginner, they'll think you're a genius for pointing it out to them. So it's not surprising when they try to apply their genius and come up with something clever, too.
1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Deepness_in_the_Sky
My comment there is still relevant here:
I've noticed recently that especially in online discussions, the term "cognitive load" is used as a catch-all excuse to rag on code that someone doesn't like. It appears to be a thought-terminating cliché.
There's definitely room to talk about objective metrics for code simplicity, which are ultimately what many of these "cognitive load" arguments are about. But cognitive load seems to misrepresent the problem; I think it's hard to prove/justify/qualify without some scientific evidence over a large population sample.
With that said, the article presented fine tips, but they seem to be stock software engineering tips for readable code.
Of course this is a bit contrived, but I would argue that pretty much everything we've come to understand as "easy to read code" all reduces down to how effectively it organizes itself given the limitations of our working memory. And in that case, it's one of the first things you should be sure to understand on your path to becoming a better programmer.
I don't quite see how cognitive load is a thought-terminating cliche though.
if (null != variable)
If this was JavaScript, this check includes undefined too. Not sure why it didn't use triple equal.
If this was just talking about placing a constant value to be compared before a more complicated expression, I really don't see a convincing argument for either. Does switching the order reduce the cognitive load that much?
if (false != aBooleanVariable)
if (aBooleanVariable)
As for whether it's more readable, I'm skeptical: It may save you going through some of the condition, but I believe getting used to it would make you more likely to overlook parts of the condition. Plus, the way it reads is the opposite of how you'd say what it does in English.
F̶i̶n̶a̶l̶l̶y̶,̶ ̶o̶b̶s̶c̶u̶r̶e̶ ̶a̶r̶c̶h̶i̶t̶e̶c̶t̶u̶r̶e̶s̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶d̶e̶f̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶a̶ ̶n̶o̶n̶-̶z̶e̶r̶o̶ ̶N̶U̶L̶L̶ (see to3m's reply). Using NULL makes it easier to find null pointer checks and conveys semantics (pointer vs integer).
if(Foo* a = GetAFoo()) { /* Do something with a non-null foo */ }
Imagine that it was this instead:
if (5 != variable)
Maybe he wanted to check for undefined too? Most often you want to treat it the same as null.
Close enough works for horseshoes but not for C. It has to work 100% of the time to be acceptable (int variable = 0;)
// This was useful in C to avoid accidentally
// typing variable = null. These days it will
// confuse most people, with little benefit.
> Don’t code “your way”. Just follow the coding standards. This stuff is already figured out. Make your code predictable and easy to read by coding the way people expect.
I'm not a C dev, but is "(null != thing)" still a convention? (Based on your comment it sounds like yes). If yes, it seems to me like he's saying: keep doing that!
Nowhere does he claim that his advice about this convention applies to every language (this would be silly) and not writing C should not preclude someone from giving programming advice.
The "generally applicable" advice that he does give is exactly that: general. Is it possible to write a blog post about code quality/complexity/insert-thing-here that applies to all circumstances? I don't believe it is. It doesn't mean that there is no value to be gained from exploring concepts that may apply.
Is the mouse cursor an actual HTML element moving according to pre-recorded session?
Really would like some more details on this. I've never seen anything like it.
However, it appears to be trendy to write insanely difficult to read code. To use the analogy, Shakespearean code. Instead of one line of code doing one thing the developers will write a ton of functionality into one line of code by using fluent and method chaining. As someone reviewing the code I have to keep this mental stack of what the code is doing and it just becomes too much to process.
It's a personal opinion, but I had to share.
reply