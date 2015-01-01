Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Writing good code: how to reduce the cognitive load of your code (chrismm.com)
43 points by SarasaNews 1 hour ago | 27 comments





I like code that reads like a Dick & Jane book ("See Dick. See Jane. See Dick run. See Jane run.").

However, it appears to be trendy to write insanely difficult to read code. To use the analogy, Shakespearean code. Instead of one line of code doing one thing the developers will write a ton of functionality into one line of code by using fluent and method chaining. As someone reviewing the code I have to keep this mental stack of what the code is doing and it just becomes too much to process.

It's a personal opinion, but I had to share.

I can't up-vote this enough. As someone that started doing development in the late 80's, I find this style of coding to be infuriating. It completely destroys the ability to map lines of code directly to function calls without resorting to manual coding rules that require that each .function() be on a separate line, and makes debugging way harder than it needs to be. And, for what purpose ? To avoid a local, temporary variable ? Do these developers think that their code is faster this way, or...what ?

It's "write-only" code - good luck to the next guy that has to read it.

And, don't get me started on: if <Constant> = <Variable>... :-)

This only a problem in dynamically typed languages.

Sometimes I find myself writing in reviews for less experienced developers the comment: this is clever but not clear.

I think as developers we get too enthralled in the problem solving and forget that in the long run we are more like journalists noting business rules at a snap-shot in time, which a future maintainer of our software must act as historian/archaeologist in order to understand.

What's funny is that often our future selves is the maintainer of our software. However, as we lament choices in the past, we continue to write intricate code in the name of elegance/conciseness.

These days I'm pretty pleased when I can say a piece of code utilises only syntax and statements taught in an introductory programming course.

This, I have very rapidly found myself writing code which only very occasionally uses something fancy and otherwise generally opt for the most plain, boring and straightforward code. Internally, I describe the code as idiot proof.

Putting it more kindly, my litmus test for my own code is "will a 5 year old understand this?". In the many instances where I have since returned to my code to maintain it, I am often grateful for every less minute I spend reunderstanding all my own code.

To use your analogy of engineers being like authors, as a teenager, I would often find every excuse to use some exciting sentence structure or long word - doing so made me feel authoritative and clever. But once reading more, you find that some of the most powerful, and clever, writing is concise and plain.

Be Hemingway, not Nabokov.*

*not to say Nabokov wasn't clever.

Everything is unclear until you become used to it, though. I mean, used to it, as in, you can read it without stepping yourself through the steps manually. And to a novice programmer, pretty much everything they come up against represents this.

Turning five lines into one line with a reduce function sounds like a normal thing to do for experienced programmers, but to a beginner, they'll think you're a genius for pointing it out to them. So it's not surprising when they try to apply their genius and come up with something clever, too.

You'll also find that some experienced programmers specifically turn 1 line into 5. It's the beginner that tries to create the 1 liner because they think it's genius.

Offtopic, but whenever I read someone referring to a programmer having to be an archeologist, I can't help but think about Vernor Vinge's _A Deepness In The Sky_[1], where there was so much legacy code that there was a need for "programmer archaeologists" to dig through it all looking for something suitable for whatever current problem needed to be solved.

1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Deepness_in_the_Sky

One of the most valuable things I got from university was my professor's saying, "When somebody tells you your code is clever or interesting, that's an insult."

Some good previous discussion: Simple Ways of Reducing the Cognitive Load in Code https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11992684

My comment there is still relevant here:

I've noticed recently that especially in online discussions, the term "cognitive load" is used as a catch-all excuse to rag on code that someone doesn't like. It appears to be a thought-terminating cliché.

There's definitely room to talk about objective metrics for code simplicity, which are ultimately what many of these "cognitive load" arguments are about. But cognitive load seems to misrepresent the problem; I think it's hard to prove/justify/qualify without some scientific evidence over a large population sample.

With that said, the article presented fine tips, but they seem to be stock software engineering tips for readable code.

I think cognitive load is a perfectly acceptable term here. Taken within the context of Cognitive Load Theory, we assume that any individual can only maintain a few items into their working memory. These items are portions of the code that you need to think about at once in order to achieve a task, and good code partitions off the logic so that in order to understand individual components you only need to reserve a few slots of your working memory.

Of course this is a bit contrived, but I would argue that pretty much everything we've come to understand as "easy to read code" all reduces down to how effectively it organizes itself given the limitations of our working memory. And in that case, it's one of the first things you should be sure to understand on your path to becoming a better programmer.

It is hard to judge the cognitive cost to someone without knowing what that person's pre-existing mental models are.

I don't quite see how cognitive load is a thought-terminating cliche though.

I expected some science, however it's just subjective rules backed by nothing substantial.

Writing good technical articles: if a part is probably the most important part, put it first (or nearly first) in the doc & don't waste the readers time congratulation them for spending 2 minutes reading.

I don't understand the first example.

    if (null != variable)
If this was C, it should be NULL, and it is almost always better to just write `if (variable)` to check for NULL pointers instead.

If this was JavaScript, this check includes undefined too. Not sure why it didn't use triple equal.

If this was just talking about placing a constant value to be compared before a more complicated expression, I really don't see a convincing argument for either. Does switching the order reduce the cognitive load that much?

I'm the accidental maintainer/guardian/dungeon keeper of a bunch of scary code at work, which happily does:

    if (false != aBooleanVariable)
I still can't parse that without stopping and thinking (and sometimes cursing the original author). To me, with booleans, this can only sanely be written:

    if (aBooleanVariable)
Code with literals is often worse than functionally equivalent code without; literals are complexity. And I hate literal comparisons with true and false for booleans. Aargh.

To paraphrase the comment above that line, they say its purpose is to avoid accidental assignment. That's not an issue with "not equals" though, but that may just be their point.

As for whether it's more readable, I'm skeptical: It may save you going through some of the condition, but I believe getting used to it would make you more likely to overlook parts of the condition. Plus, the way it reads is the opposite of how you'd say what it does in English.

F̶i̶n̶a̶l̶l̶y̶,̶ ̶o̶b̶s̶c̶u̶r̶e̶ ̶a̶r̶c̶h̶i̶t̶e̶c̶t̶u̶r̶e̶s̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶d̶e̶f̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶a̶ ̶n̶o̶n̶-̶z̶e̶r̶o̶ ̶N̶U̶L̶L̶ (see to3m's reply). Using NULL makes it easier to find null pointer checks and conveys semantics (pointer vs integer).

A NULL literal in c is always zero. The compiler generates code to produce the right address (which may not have all bits reset).

I also don't understand this, nothing wrong about Yoda conditions and I don't understand the 'cognitive load' argument since the condition is just as readable. And: Visual Studio 2015 does not warn in the case of "if (a = 5)", not even at the highest warning level, only the VS2015 static code analyser catches this.

It also probably shouldn't (warn)

    if(Foo* a = GetAFoo()) { /* Do something with a non-null foo */ }
is perfectly valid code.

"If this was C, it should be NULL, and it is almost always better to just write `if (variable)` to check for NULL pointers instead."

Imagine that it was this instead:

  if (5 != variable)
As the author points out, this was typically used by C and C++ developers to prevent accidental assignments inside conditional statements.

I haven't wrote in c for years and still don't get what is supposed to be confusing about it.

Maybe he wanted to check for undefined too? Most often you want to treat it the same as null.

> almost always better to just write `if (variable)`

Close enough works for horseshoes but not for C. It has to work 100% of the time to be acceptable (int variable = 0;)

The article says:

    // This was useful in C to avoid accidentally
    // typing variable = null. These days it will
    // confuse most people, with little benefit.
The use of "was" and "these days" in the link shows that the author of this piece is in a tiny little bubble of development, and is far from being able to give general advice for programming. C is not past-tense. C, C++, Objective-C, these are all still widely used today by modern professionals. I'm very tired of articles and authors which claim to be representative of all programming or programmers, when they're isolated to a tiny little bubble. Especially when they only know JavaScript.

He follows this up with:

> Don’t code “your way”. Just follow the coding standards. This stuff is already figured out. Make your code predictable and easy to read by coding the way people expect.

I'm not a C dev, but is "(null != thing)" still a convention? (Based on your comment it sounds like yes). If yes, it seems to me like he's saying: keep doing that!

Nowhere does he claim that his advice about this convention applies to every language (this would be silly) and not writing C should not preclude someone from giving programming advice.

The "generally applicable" advice that he does give is exactly that: general. Is it possible to write a blog post about code quality/complexity/insert-thing-here that applies to all circumstances? I don't believe it is. It doesn't mean that there is no value to be gained from exploring concepts that may apply.

holy hell that interactive video/code editor is pure fucking genius!!!!!

Is the mouse cursor an actual HTML element moving according to pre-recorded session?

Really would like some more details on this. I've never seen anything like it.

The same holds true with APIs: too many concepts make a hard to understand API.

