How we convinced founder-angels to invest in our developer tool startup (freecodecamp.com)
30 points by ingve 2 hours ago | 2 comments





Hey, I'm the author of this article. Happy to answer any questions people might have.

Wow. This is an amazing tool (Scrimba) to begin learning any web development. Serious kudos.

