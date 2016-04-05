Summarized details here:
https://www.slideshare.net/brendangregg/performance-tuning-e...
Roughly 10 years ago, when I was the driver author for one of the first full-speed 10GbE NICs, we'd get complaints from customers that were sure our NIC could not do 10Gbs, as iperf showed it was limited to 3Gb/s or less. I would ask them to re-try with netperf, and they'd see full bandwidth. I eventually figured out that the complaints were coming from customers running distros without the vdso stuff, and/or running other OSes which (at the time) didn't support that (Mac OS, FreeBSD). It turns out that the difference was that iperf would call gettimeofday() around every socket write to measure bandwidth. But netperf would just issue gettimeofday calls at the start and the end of the benchmark, so iperf was effectively gettimeofday bound. Ugh.
[1]: https://blog.packagecloud.io/eng/2016/04/05/the-definitive-g...
